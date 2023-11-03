WATCH: 5-star recruits Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams face off in ‘Who’s the Smartest ‘Dawg

Who’s ready for another round of “Who’s the Smartest ‘Dawg?’ between two of the brightest 5-stars in the Georgia football recruiting class?

That’s what DawgNation teed up on a recent visit to Texas. We asked future college roommates Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams to compete to see who knows more about the college football program they will both call home beginning in January of 2024.

The two 5-star prospects from Oak Ridge High in Texas faced off in a Georgia football “Who’s the Smartest ‘Dawg?” trivia challenge.

Most of the questions - pun very much intended - centered around Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Joseph-Ajonye has only been playing football since he was in the ninth grade. The Nigerian native now ranks as the nation’s No. 6 DL prospect and the No. 26 overall recruit for the 2024 cycle.

Williams ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 10 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite scale. He holds a 4.6 grade-point average but aspires to finish in the top 10 of his class at Oak Ridge before graduation.

WATCH more at DawgNation.com