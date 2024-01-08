Was the 2023 season a successful one for the Georgia football program?

Georgia won’t hoist a third straight national championship trophy on Monday night. Michigan and Washington will meet in Houston with 14-0 records while Georgia sits at home.

The Bulldogs went 13-1 this past season. For almost any other year in the history of the Georgia football program, the 2023 season would be an unquestioned success.

But the shadow of the last two championship seasons forces us to view this past campaign in a slightly different light.

Even if this season didn’t end with a national championship, there are some unquestioned positives. Georgia had to replace the legendary pairing of Stetson Bennett at quarterback and Todd Monken at offensive coordinator. Carson Beck and Mike Bobo proved to be more than up to the task in their first season together.

The Bulldogs finished the year ranked in the top 5 in both yards per game and points per game. Beck showed he could be one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC and with a full offseason as the starting quarterback under his belt, potentially one of the best in the sport.

“I felt like this season was okay. I mean, I did some good things. I did some bad things,” Beck said prior to the Orange Bowl. “But you’re right, I am super high on myself. I set really high expectations. But it definitely could have done a whole lot better. There’s so many opportunities left out on the field. So many decisions where it’s like, I go back and watch on film, I’m like, I’ve done that 1,000 times and how could I possibly mess that up?”

“So just really coming back and being super tough on myself as we go into next year.”

Georgia also had some injury-luck break against it this season. Georgia played just one game where Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Amarius Mims started and finished a game healthy.

That hindered Georgia against Alabama but it gave us a chance to see players like Oscar Delp, Dillon Bell and Dylan Fairchild step into larger roles. They all shined at different times and will be expected to be both key players and leaders on the 2024 Georgia team.

