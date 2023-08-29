College

UT-Martin opens season at No. 1 Georgia embracing opportunities, played at Tennessee in 2022

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

UGA fans Tennessee vs. Georgia (11/5/22) Georgia fans during Georgia’s game against Tennessee on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Kayla Renie) (Kayla Renie/Kayla Renie/UGAAA)

The back-to-back champions are feeling disrespected coming into their season-opening game at Sanford Stadium next Saturday night.

That’s right, back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference champion UT Martin was picked to finish third in the OVC this season, and 18th-year head coach Jason Simpson has taken note.

“I’m waiting for these guys to say something about being picked third, and that’s fine, we’ve been picked anywhere from first to down at the bottom,” Simpson said. “But I’ve been at this league long enough to know what kind of football team we’ll have.

“The difference is with the transfer portal, you don’t know who everybody lost and who everybody gained.”

