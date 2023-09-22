Urban Meyer: Georgia should be penalized for schedule; where Bulldogs’ slate ranks nationally

ATHENS -- Georgia football should be “penalized” for its schedule this season, according to two-time national championship coach Urban Meyer.

The former Florida and Ohio State head coach recently shared his opinion in an On3 interview, also taking a swipe at Michigan’s slate.

The 2023 Bulldogs’ schedule ranks as arguably the weakest of Coach Kirby Smart’s eight-year tenure, but only because the front end of a home-and-home series with Oklahoma was canceled.

Not playing the Sooners in Normal left the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs will non-conference contests against Tennessee-Martin, Ball State, this Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game with UAB and the traditional regular season-ending game against Georgia Tech.

“Georgia is playing a schedule that, at the end of the day you’re supposed to be penalized for that,” Meyer said, “(and) they’re not.”

Georgia announced it had scheduled the home-and-home with the Sooners in May of 2019 — before Oklahoma found its trap door out of the Big 12 and made plans to join the SEC in 2024.

The net effect is the Bulldogs would not have gotten the non-conference return game back from the Sooners, originally scheduled for 2031.

