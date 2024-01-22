Unraveling Georgia rating 66th in transfer portal rankings

ATHENS — Georgia football looks to “win” the NCAA portal game this offseason after mixed results last year.

The On3 “Transfer Portal Rankings indicate the teams showing the most improvement from the standout of talent coming in versus going out.

At the time of publication, Louisville is No. 1 followed by Colorado, Ole Miss, Florida State and South Carolina.

The Bulldogs are 66th of 70 teams based on the formula despite taking in a program-record six transfers after the first portal window.

Alabama, which just lost Nick Saban as head coach and has lost key players, ranks 70th at the time of this publication.

It’s a somewhat flawed metric, as most all of the 21 players who left UGA via the transfer portal were projected backups or coming off injuries, with players more capable or on par ready to step into their shoes in 2024.

Georgia added two Top 50 players and lost three Top 50 players according to an ESPN paysite player portal rankings.

Georgia added two Top 50 players and lost three Top 50 players according to an ESPN pay site player portal rankings.

Incoming Florida transfer Trevor Etienne ranked 12th overall and Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys was 47th, while outgoing linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Kentucky) was 32nd, cornerback A.J. Harris (Penn State) 36th and Marvin Jones Jr. (Florida State) 48th.

The Bulldogs were in on the No. 1 player in the portal, Caleb Downs, but he recently chose Ohio State.

What the rankings don’t reflect, and the reason UGA fans aren’t in a panic, is the superior or preferred returning talent Georgia has at the positions where they lost transfers.

Further, the raw numbers UGA lost, 21 players, opened up scholarships for the Bulldogs to land the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

Still, portal rankings are worth paying attention to and scrutinizing.

Read more at DawgNation.