Unpredictability underscores Georgia 2025 SEC scheduling dynamics, challenges

ATHENS — Georgia football hasn’t taken the first snap of its annual spring game, much less the 2024 season.

And yet, controversy — and a degree of confusion — has sprung up over the recently released the 2025 SEC schedule of opponents.

SEC leadership, no doubt after conferring with member schools, has elected for teams to keep the same league opponents and flip home and away.

One league source declared it the cleanest and fairest way of moving forward.

True enough, though keeping the same opponents is in stark contrast to the previous league messaging on future schedule models, which seemed to put a priority on playing a wider variety of opponents.

