Georgia vs. Georgia Tech preview: Clean, Old Fashioned Hate with a twist

ATLANTA — In the 130-plus times Georgia and Georgia Tech have lined up against each other on the football field, only three of the matchups featured one of the teams ranked No 1.

This year will make it four as the nation’s top ranked football team Georgia Bulldogs take the hour or so drive east to Atlanta where they will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their annual rivalry game billed as “Clean, old fashioned hate”.

GAME PREVIEW:

Matchup: #1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8)

Kickoff: Noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta

Broadcast: Live on WSB-TV beginning at noon. WSB AM 750 Radio

Weather: According to Severe Weather Team 2, Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with game time temperatures in the 50′s and approaching 60 degrees.

Series Record: Georgia leads 68-41 with 5 ties. The Bulldogs have won the past three matchups.

Spread: Georgia is favored by 35 points at this time

Key Matchups: Can Georgia Tech score on UGA’s vaunted defense? Can Georgia Tech’s defense stop the Bulldogs? Will Kirby Smart get players returning from injury such as WR’s Dominick Blaylock and possibly George Pickens playing time? Is Tech capable of pulling an upset that would change the entire college football season?

While this series has had its share of upsets throughout the years, not many observers expect Georgia Tech to present a big challenge to Georgia in this game.

The Bulldogs have been absolutely dominant on defense, giving up only 7.5 points a game this season. Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs has had a good season, running for 745 yards and four touchdowns, but he’s been their only consistent threat.

Jeff Sims has gotten most of the snaps at QB for the Jackets in 2021, but he’s not played the last two games. Jordan Yates was under center for Tech’s game vs. Notre Dame last week, the Yellow Jackets were held scoreless in a 55-0 loss.

For Georgia, it’s their final tune up before the SEC Championship game on Dec. 4. The Bulldogs have had a few players injured over the past couple of weeks, but most have gotten to rest or heal. Coach Kirby Smart practically emptied the bench last week when Georgia beat Charleston Southern 56-7.

With a win Saturday, the Dawgs are all but assured a spot in the College Football playoff whether they beat Alabama in the SEC Championship game or not.

Their goals for the season are still ahead of them, so don’t expect them to take the foot off the gas pedal on Saturday.

