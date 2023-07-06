College

Uncertainty at QB drives questions about UGA, ESPN’s Rece Davis picks Mich as his preseason No. 1

By Mike Grififth, DawgNation

Georgia defense Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker (7)\r\rGeorgia vs,. Michigan in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)\r

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart left spring drills indicating the QB competition wasn’t over, and prognosticators are taking his word for it.

Popular ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis is the latest in a growing list of analysts that are picking teams other than UGA as their preseason favorite.

Davis has two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan as his preseason No. 1.

“Before the Georgia fans call in and say I don’t know what I’m talking about, Georgia has a better roster, top to bottom, there’s no question about that,” Davis said.

“But I want to see the quarterback play, and I don’t think that’s too much to ask. Same deal at Ohio State, same deal at Alabama, as well.”

