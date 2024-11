ATHENS — Georgia takes on UMass this week in a non-conference game.

And the Minutemen will be facing Georgia without their head coach, as UMass fired head coach Don Brown on Monday.

The school put out an official release regarding the decision.

“I am extremely grateful to Coach Brown for returning to UMass three years ago to help us build back a program he once coached to a national title game,” UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said.

Read more at DawgNation.