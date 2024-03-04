College

UGA’s NFL combine results: Amarius Mims suffers hamstring injury after impressive showing

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Amarius Mims (Getty) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 03: Amarius Mims #OL50 of Georgia participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Simply by getting measured, Amarius Mims blew away people who follow the NFL draft.

Mims measured in at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds. What really stood out was his arm length and hand size. Mims’ arm length was 36 1/8 inches, while hands were measured at 11 1/4 inches.

Mims also posted promising numbers in the athletic, as he had a 5.07 40-yard dash, 25.5 vertical jump and a 9-foot-3 broad jump.

And despite his massive size, Mims still posted the second-best short shuttle, coming in with a 4.33.

