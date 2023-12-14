UGA RB commit explodes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Cedar Grove state title win

Bo Walker wore a headset Wednesday afternoon after his Cedar Grove Saints won yet another state title. He looked like a play caller after his team’s 49-28 victory.

“This [year] has been hard,” he said. “I just feel like just having to be relaxed. This feels fun.”

As it turns out, he was the one that made the Cedar Grove offensive coordinator feel quite chill. Walker rumbled for 129 yards on 18 carries. He scampered for 7.2 yards per attempt on his way to two touchdowns.

The major Walker highlight was his 50-yard run that put the Saints up 35-14 with 11:10 left to play in the first half.

“I had to work on my breakaway speed,” Walker said. “I got caught earlier in the season. I told myself I can’t get caught no more.”

His first score was a 10-yard burst that gave Cedar Grove the lead for good at 14-7 with 2:39 left in the first quarter.

“I feel good,” Walker said. “All the ups and downs we went through this season. I feel like we just accomplished a lot, man.”

He’s had a strong junior year to enhance his stock running wild with the Saints. The 247Sports Composite rankings have him as the nation’s No. 34 RB and the No. 370 overall prospect for his class.

On3 has Walker as the nation’s No. 38 RB and the No. 473 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle.

Read more at DawgNation.