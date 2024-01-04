UGA football: Watch 5-star signee Ellis Robinson IV continue to show the future at CB is very bright

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ellis Robinson IV came down to Orlando this week for the Under Armour Next All-America Game as the future of the Georgia Bulldogs at the cornerback spot.

He was the No. 1 cornerback in the country. Across all services. ESPN even rated him as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for the 2024 class.

The 247Sports Composite lists Robinson as the fourth-highest-rated prospect at any position that the Bulldogs have ever signed. There is Justin Fields, Nolan Smith, Trenton Thompson and then Robinson.

He’s the highest-rated CB and the second-highest-rated prospect by that measure of the Kirby Smart era just behind Smith.

Georgia earned his silent commitment in the fall of 2022 and Robinson went public on the traditional signing day for the 2023 class last February.

Miami tried. It worked to sway Robinson’s intention to build his name, image and likeness in Athens. Yet “Ellis Island” could not be budged from that connection to the Bulldogs.

Smart even had this to say about Robinson when addressing the 2024 class back on Dec. 20.

“His length, his character, his family,” Smart said back on the first day of the early signing period. “His parents made sacrifices. They sent their son to IMG to grow and get better, and I don’t know if he’s the person he is and the player he is if he doesn’t go down there and get to go against the best in the country. He played with Daylen, played with all those kids. He’s basically been in college for two to three years. He’s a wonderful, wonderful kid who, he has high expectations and we have high expectations, but he’s going to work to get better and develop within our program. We’re very excited to have him.”

So that hype train was fierce.

