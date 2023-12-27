Two starters, Damon Wilson not with Georgia as the team arrives for the Orange Bowl

MIAMI — The Georga Bulldogs have arrived in Miami ahead of Saturday’s Orange Bowl against Florida State.

While the Seminoles have already seen a number of key players opt out of the game, Georgia hasn’t seen as many public declarations. The Bulldogs have had 20 players enter the transfer portal, meaning they won’t be at the game.

Not spotted getting off the plane for Georgia was tight end Brock Bowers, edge rusher Damon Wilson. and offensive tackle Amarius Mims. This does not mean that they will not be playing in the upcoming bowl game, just that they did not get off the plane with the rest of the Georgia football team.

Bowers and Mims are expected to be taken early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson reportedly had surgery on his meniscus, according to Graham Coffey of The Players Lounge.

Daniel Harris was with the team as it got off the plane. Harris had said that he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday.

Among those who were spotted getting off the plane were wide receiver Ladd McConkey, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, safety Javon Bullard and center Sedrick Van Pran. The Bulldogs also had several 2024 signees with them as they arrived in Miami including quarterback Ryan Puglisi, cornerback Ellis Robinson, linebacker Justin Williams, Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Daniel Calhoun and London Humphreys.

New defensive backs coach Donte Williams was with the team. He will take over for Fran Brown, who will be the head coach at Syracuse.

Georgia went 12-1 this season, losing in the SEC championship against Alabama. The Bulldogs finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and Florida State finished No. 5 in the final rankings.

