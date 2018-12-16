Listen Live
cloudy-day
49°
H 53
L 44

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
49°
Cloudy
H 53° L 44°
  • cloudy-day
    49°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 53° L 44°
  • cloudy-day
    53°
    Today
    Cloudy. H 53° L 44°
  • clear-day
    60°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 60° L 42°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
College
Two Georgia football staffers headed to Colorado with Mel Tucker
Close

Two Georgia football staffers headed to Colorado with Mel Tucker

Two Georgia football staffers headed to Colorado with Mel Tucker

Two Georgia football staffers headed to Colorado with Mel Tucker

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-UGA-Kirby Smart-Mel Tucker

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart will be looking to replace more than defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.

A  couple of other Bulldogs’ staff members serving in off-field roles are headed to Colorado.

Tucker named Jay Johnson the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in addition to hiring Tyson Summers as his safeties coach and defensive coordinator.

RELATED: Colorado announces former Georgia DC Mel Tucker as new head coach

Johnson worked hand-in-hand with Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator Jim Chaney as Georgia’s quality control coach on offense.

Summers, meanwhile, served in the defensive quality control coach beside Tucker.

A Denver post report credits the 49-year-old Johnson with assisting “ in all off-field phases of game planning and recruiting.”

Smart doesn’t figure to be in any hurry to replace Tucker, as he is very involved with the Bulldogs’ defense on a daily basis.

RELATED: Why Smart has insight to handle pivotal changes

Summers, 38, came to Georgia before last season after working as the Colorado State defensive coordinator in 2015. and Georgia Southern’s head coach in 2016 and 2017.

The Denver post also reported that Tucker is set to make $2.4 million in the next year, with an annual built-in elevator raise of $275,000 through 2023.

The five-year deal is worth $14.8. million.

Georgia football coordinator search

Early list of names to consider for Georgia football DC opening

Colorado announces Mel Tucker as new head coach

Towers Take: Mel Tucker did excellent work for Bulldogs

Mel Tucker expected to finalize Colorado deal very soon

Whenever Mel Tucker leaves, he’ll be tough to replace

 

 

 

The post Two Georgia football staffers headed to Colorado with Mel Tucker appeared first on DawgNation.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

News

  • White House closer to partial shutdown with wall demand
    White House closer to partial shutdown with wall demand
    Pushing the government to the brink of a partial shutdown, the White House is insisting that Congress provide $5 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border despite lawmaker resistance from both parties. Without a resolution, parts of the federal government will shut down at midnight Friday. 'We're going to do whatever is necessary to build the border wall to stop this ongoing crisis of illegal immigration,' White House senior adviser Stephen Miller said Sunday. Asked if that meant having a government shutdown, he said: 'If it comes to it, absolutely.' Trump said last week he would be 'proud' to have a shutdown to get Congress to approve a $5 billion down payment to fulfill his campaign promise to build a border wall. But the president doesn't have the votes from the Republican-controlled Congress to support funding for the wall at that level. Both parties in Congress have suggested that Trump would likely need to make the next move to resolve the impasse. The House is taking an extended weekend break, returning Wednesday night. The Senate returns Monday after a three-day absence. Democratic congressional leaders, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, have proposed no more than $1.6 billion, as outlined in a bipartisan Senate bill. The money would not go for the wall but for fencing upgrades and other border security. Democrats also offered to simply keep funding at its current level, $1.3 billion. Showing no signs of budging, Schumer said Sunday that it was up to Trump to decide whether the federal government will partially shut down, sending thousands of federal employees home without pay during the holidays. About one-quarter of the government would be affected, including the departments of Homeland Security, Transportation, Agriculture, State and Justice, as well as national parks. 'He is not going to get the wall in any form,' Schumer said. Trump had neither accepted nor rejected the Democrats' proposal as of Friday, according to the Democrats, telling them he would take a look. Trump will need Democratic votes either way, now or in the new year, for passage. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, said Republicans remain hopeful they can come up with a proposal that can be acceptable to Trump and pass both chambers. He suggested that could take the form of a stopgap bill that extends funding until January, or a longer-term bill that includes money for border security. 'There are a lot of things you need to do with border security,' he said. 'One is a physical barrier but also the technology, the manpower, the enforcement, all of those things, and our current laws are in some ways an incentive for people to come to this country illegally, and they go through great risk and possibly great harm.' Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, urged senators to revisit a bill she helped push earlier this year that would provide $2.5 billion for border security, including physical barriers as well as technology and border patrol agents. Schumer declined to say whether Democrats would be willing to consider proposals other than the two options that he and Pelosi offered. Republicans 'should join us in one of these two proposals, which would get more than enough votes passed and avoid a shutdown,' Schumer said. 'Then, if the president wants to debate the wall next year, he can. I don't think he'll get it. But he shouldn't use innocent workers as hostage for his temper tantrum.' Miller and Barrasso spoke on CBS' 'Face the Nation,' Schumer appeared on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' and Collins was on ABC's 'This Week.
  • FOX Memphis reporter arrested on domestic assault charges
    FOX Memphis reporter arrested on domestic assault charges
    A reporter at the FOX TV affiliate in Memphis, Tennessee, is facing charges of domestic assault after a fight with his wife Saturday night. >> Read more trending news  Scott Madaus was arrested Saturday night after his wife called 9-1-1 during an argument that appeared to escalate. According to the police report, Madaus’ wife told officers the couple had been fighting and Madaus tried to stop her from leaving their home. The report also said police took two handguns from Madaus during the arrest. He bonded out of jail and is due in court Monday morning. 
  • New 11-foot-long, horned dinosaur discovered in southwestern U.S.
    New 11-foot-long, horned dinosaur discovered in southwestern U.S.
    A new, 11-foot-long, horned dinosaur was discovered in the southwestern United States from bones collected 20 years ago, according to paleontologists at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. >> Read more trending news  The new ceratopsid, which is from the same genus as the more well-known triceratop, weighed 1,500 pounds and walked the Earth 73 million years ago, scientists said. The bones of the new dinosaur were discovered in rocks along what was once a large lake southeast of Tucson, Arizona, dating to the late Cretaceous Period. Museum officials said in a press release that the new dinosaur is one of the few named for Arizona. >> Trending: New dinosaur with razor-sharp claws and jagged teeth unearthed in Argentina Its official name is Crittendenceratops krzyzanowskii. Crittendenceratops after the rock formation where the bones were found called the Fort Crittenden Formation, a geological formation in southeast Arizona. The late Stan Krzyzanowski was the researcher at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science who discovered the bones.
  • Wahoo: Voice of Mario honored with Guinness World Record
    Wahoo: Voice of Mario honored with Guinness World Record
    With a “wahoo” and “let’s-a go,” “It’s-a me, Mario,” made it into the record books.  >> Read more trending news  Charles Martinet, the man who has voiced the video game plumber 100 times in Nintendo games through the years, was recently honored with a Guinness World Record for most video game voiceover performances as the same character. He achieved the feat after the release of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” Martinet also lends his voice to Luigi, Wario and Waluigi throughout a multitude of Nintendo games.
  • Bankrupt Sears to pay $25.3 million in bonuses to executives
    Bankrupt Sears to pay $25.3 million in bonuses to executives
    Sears, which filed for bankruptcy in October, is planning to pay out more than $25 million in bonuses to its top executives. >> Read more trending news  A federal judge has signed off on the company’s request to pay bonuses to some of its high-ranking employees, the Chicago Tribune reported. Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 banruptcy protection in October after reportedly losing nearly $1.9 billion this year. Sears plans to pay $8.4 million to 19 executives if the company is able to reach certain fiscal goals in the first six months of 2019. The retailer could also pay $16.9 million to another group of 315 top employees, the Tribune reported. Sears has announced round after round of store closures in recent years. More than 228 stores have been slated to close since this summer alone. Sears’ chairman and former CEO Eddie Lampert has submitted a bid to buy the remaining Sears locations, including one in Springfield. >> Trending: Hospitals, universities invest millions in off-shore tax havens The $4.6 billion proposal submitted Thursday by Lampert’s hedge fund ESL Investments could save 505 stores and Sears Holdings leadership said it hoped a bidder would keep them open.
  • How to prevent ID theft amid holidays and ‘data breach fatigue’
    How to prevent ID theft amid holidays and ‘data breach fatigue’
    Last year’s massive data breach at Equifax highlighted the importance for consumers to take steps to protect their personal data. With holiday shopping in full swing, consumer advocacy groups are urging the public to be cautious. It’s prime time for ID thieves to try to snatch sensitive information, experts say. “People need to clearly understand what is at risk and therefore what they can actually do to protect themselves,’’ said Mike Litt, consumer campaign director with the Colorado-based consumer advocacy group U.S. Public Interest Research Group, known as PIRG. One possible obstacle to knowing what to do is the onslaught of advice that the public receives about what to do to fend off an attack. In some cases, consumer advocate groups say the public is overwhelmed by “data breach fatigue.” “I feel like people are so confused that they’ve resigned themselves to the idea that there’s just going to be a breach,” said Litt, who co-wrote the September 2018 report “Equifax Breach: One Year Later. How to Protect Yourself Against ID Theft & Hold Equifax Accountable.” If you remember, the breach exposed the Social Security numbers and personal data of hundreds of millions of Americans. Here’s a simplified version of what you should know: Consumers are vulnerable to all forms of identity theft, including bank fraud, utility fraud and insurance fraud, Litt said. But the most common type of fraud is credit card theft, which represents about one-third of cases, according to a federal online database. The database keeps track of reports by consumers about problems in the marketplace, and reflects consumer reports submitted to the federal agency, as well as state agencies and other organizations. In 2017, the Federal Trade Commission reported a total of more than 139,000 cases of credit card fraud, representing new and existing accounts, according to its Sentinel database. Compared to last year, there has been a rise of 20 percent on fraud of existing accounts. Tax- and wage-related fraud represent about 18 percent of cases. Phone or utilities fraud, which includes cellphones, landlines and utilities, make up about 12 percent. You don’t have to spend many hours trying to protect your sensitive information. Creating fraud and consumer alerts and investing in credit monitoring services might be a good idea, experts say. The FTC offers free credit reports. You can also go to the official government website  that walks you through a checklist of actions you can take to recover from identity theft. But most important is that you take certain steps, such as making sure you have secure passwords, shredding important documents and equipping your computer with the right software. If your data has been compromised, it’s important to understand what type of data has been accessed. For example, thieves who have your credit card number aren’t as big a threat as those who may have access to your Social Security data. You can more easily cancel your credit card and get a card with a new account number. But a thief who has your Social Security number and date of birth can try to file your tax return or get a hold of your government benefits. Here what experts at PIRG say are the different types of fraud and what you can do: In cases of existing bank account fraud, it’s important to know that it can only be detected after the fraud has occurred. What you can do? Check your monthly credit card and bank statements. Sign up for free text or email alerts about changes to your accounts. If you receive a call from your bank alleging fraud, never provide any personal information. Instead, call the number on the back of your bank card and check with the security department. Consumers who worry about new account fraud of their cellphones, credit cards, loan and utilities can prevent these by getting credit freezes at all three nationwide credit bureaus. It is also a good idea to check your free annual credit reports or sign up for free credit monitoring. As 2019 rolls around, you might want to take extra steps to prevent fraud related to your tax refund. You can file your taxes as soon as possible, before thieves do, and get an Identity Protection number or PIN that will secure the refund amount to you. Social Security benefits fraud can be prevented if you sign up for a MySSA account before thieves can claim it and change your direct deposit information to their own checking accounts. A freeze on your credit report also blocks thieves from claiming your online account. You may want to check your MySSA account for any changes to your personal information that might indicate thieves trying to claim your benefits. Medical benefits fraud can only be detected after it has occurred. You might want to sign up for online accounts with your health care and insurance providers to periodically check for any fraudulent services on your statements. Fraud while applying for a job, getting insurance or renting a home can only be detected after the fraud has occurred. You might want to check your annual consumer reports with companies that specialize in collecting certain information, including checking writing, employment, insurance claims and tenant histories.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC     
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE    
EVENT GUIDE    
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE    
FOLLOW & SHARE    
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS     
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
ABOUT US    
ABOUT US    
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.