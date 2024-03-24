College

Trevor Etienne arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Florida v LSU BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 11: Trevor Etienne #7 of the Florida Gators rushes for a touchdown as Major Burns #8 of the LSU Tigers defends during the second half at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested Sunday morning on four charges. The charges are DUI, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on road and affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows/windshield.

Etienne was booked at 4:35 a.m. and released on bond at 5:27 a.m., per the Athens Clarke County jail log. His bond totaled $1,838. A full police report has not been released at this point in time. The Georgia football program has also said nothing official on the matter.

Georgia brought Etienne into the program via the transfer portal. He had spent the previous two seasons at Florida.

Etienne had been expected to be the team’s leading running back.

