Top ranked Georgia holds off Georgia Tech for SEC record 29th straight win

Kendall Milton ran for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns as top-ranked Georgia beat arch-rival Georgia Tech 31-23 Saturday night in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs set the SEC record with their 29th straight win as they finished off their third straight 12-0 regular season.

Milton’s first touchdown came on a three-yard run early in the second quarter. He added his second TD late in the third quarter to give Georgia its biggest lead at 31-13. Milton notched his tenth touchdown of the season. The senior from Fresno, California now has 19 career rushing touchdowns and 20 overall.

Bulldogs’ quarterback Carson Beck was 13-20 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia finished the game with 437 yards of offense including 262 on the ground.

For the fifth time in six games, the Bulldogs trailed as Tech took a 7-0 lead on quarterback Haynes King’s nine-yard touchdown run with 11:32 remaining in the first quarter.

Georgia answered on its next possession as Dominic Lovett caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Beck. It was Lovett’s third TD catch of the season and the sixth of this career after spending the previous two seasons at Missouri.

Following a Tech field goal and Milton’s first touchdown of the night, the Bulldogs made it 21-13 on Daijun Edwards team-leading 11th touchdown of the season, a three-yard run with just over a minute remaining in the first half.

The Bulldogs led for the final 42:40 but couldn’t put Tech away until the end when the Bulldogs ran out the final 3:45 of the clock following Tech’s last score, a King five-yard TD run.

Georgia has now won a school-record 39 straight regular season games while also winning a UGA best 14 straight games in opponent’s stadiums..

Georgia gets back in action next Saturday taking on number eight Alabama in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 4:00 at Mercedes-Benz stadium. Alabama finished the regular season earlier in the afternoon with a 27-24 come-from-behind win at Auburn.





