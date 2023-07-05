College

Top 5 explosive Georgia football playmakers primed for offensive fireworks in 2023

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: Arian Smith #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Georgia football will be looking for more offensive fireworks this season on the heels of another record-breaking championship season.

Coach Kirby Smart saw to it the Bulldogs applied what he referred to as a “connected assault” during their postseason run.

Georgia put together its most explosive three-game stretch of the Smart Era, and it did it against elite competition scoring 50 on SEC West champ LSU and then 42 and 65 in CFP games against Ohio State and TCU.

It was the same TCU team, it’s worth noting, that did not allow Texas to score an offensive touchdown in an earlier game this season in Austin.

