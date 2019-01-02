Listen Live
College
Tom Herman: Texas staff visited Georgia spring practice to ‘pick brains’
Close

Tom Herman: Texas staff visited Georgia spring practice to ‘pick brains’

Tom Herman: Texas staff visited Georgia spring practice to ‘pick brains’

Tom Herman: Texas staff visited Georgia spring practice to ‘pick brains’

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-UGA-Tom Herman-Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Texas coach Tom Herman visited Georgia practices and picked Kirby Smart’s brain in spring drills, and on Tuesday night he appeared to put that knowledge to use.

The underdog Longhorns were seemingly a step ahead at each turn, confusing Georgia QB Jake Fromm and the offensive line with multiple looks, while finding soft spots on the defense.

Texas scored a 28-21 Sugar Bowl win to finish the season at 10-4 while the Bulldogs dropped to 11-3 and likely out of the top five of the national rankings.

The Longhorns were the first team all season to open a game with a touchdown drive against what had been a very good UGA defense.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Herman and his staff out-coached the Bulldogs, and the Texas coach explained how after the game.

“W e wanted to make sure our game plan was two things: One, we wanted to run our plays but run them out of different formations and motions.” Herman said. “We wanted to disguise a lot of our base plays.

“Then, we wanted to play with tempo. We felt we could wear them out a little bit, and they like to play a lot of guys on defense in the front seven. And we wanted to make sure we could keep them on the field, and I thought we executed that plan.”

Defensively, Texas knew to have a chance they’d have to slow down the SEC’s top rushing attack.

“We knew we had to stop the run, had to, and we were committed to pressuring on first and second down,” Herman said. “And trusting our guys on the perimeter if they were to pass and trusting that that pressure would also at least make the ball come out quick. I thought the game plan was well‑designed.”

Herman had raised eyebrows in the pregame when he said he wasn’t sure Georgia was the “best” team he had seem on film, pointing to Oklahoma.

But on Tuesday night, the Texas coach and his team backed up the assessment.

“I know that the phrase ‘team win’ gets used quite a bit.,” Herman said. “But the way our offense, defense, and special teams complemented each other the entire night, I thought, was magnificent. It was what we needed to have happen in order to have a chance to win.”

Herman was as complimentary of Smart as Georgia’s head coach has been of him in the weeks leading up to the game.

“I have an unbelievable amount of respect for Kirby Smart and his crew and his program,” Herman said. “So much so that we took a trip out there this spring just to pick brains and talk shop a little bit.”

Georgia football Sugar Bowl coverage

Kirby Smart says Texas ‘wanted it more’ than Georgia

Luke Ford likely leaving Georgia, Justin Fields misses postgame

Georgia football stock report: Bulldogs fall, off-day for stars

RECAP: Sour ending for Georgia in Sugar Bowl

 

 

The post Tom Herman: Texas staff visited Georgia spring practice to ‘pick brains’ appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Missouri teen blinded by mystery illness after cruise
    Missouri teen blinded by mystery illness after cruise
    After going on a cruise with her family, a Missouri teenager became sick with pain and swelling and even lost her vision -- and doctors aren't sure why. >> Read more trending news  Jordyn Walker was a healthy 15-year-old when she embarked on a cruise with her family in the summer of 2017. But when she returned home, she fell ill and her medical nightmare began. The sickness started with stomach pain. 'It just went haywire from there. Everything started swelling,' Jordyn told WDAF-TV. The teen saw doctors in North Carolina who ran tests and concluded she probably had a sinus infection. She returned home but then lost her senses of taste and smell. Jordyn visited multiple specialists in Missouri and underwent numerous tests. Every test came back normal, said Jordyn’s mother, Kendyll Walker. Doctors said the illness was a 'one in a million' episode and probably wouldn't happen again. But Jordyn’s symptoms re-emerged worse than ever in December, 16 months after her initial ordeal. The teen experienced swelling in her face so severe that her optic nerves were damaged. Even though she underwent emergency surgeries to protect her eyes, it wasn't enough. Doctors told the family that Jordyn would soon be completely blind. Jordyn ended up spending 16 days in December in the hospital. Even after more tests, doctors don't know what exactly caused the illness that left her blind. The 15-year-old once enjoyed archery, photography and journalism. She told WDAF-TV she knows her life won't be the same, but she's kept a positive outlook. 'I'm not going to let this stop me,' she said. The family is planning a trip to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, hoping to get answers and a treatment plan.
  • Jamie Dupree: Celebrating 30 years at Cox Media Group
    Jamie Dupree: Celebrating 30 years at Cox Media Group
    The  start of the new year also marks a new milestone for Jamie Dupree: 30 years covering Congress and Washington DC for Cox Media Group. Shortly before Dupree joined Cox Media three decades ago, he considered leaving radio.  He was working as a freelancer at stations throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia, barely making enough money to get by, when the radio job opened up at the Cox Washington News Bureau in December 1988. Dupree interviewed for the position just before Christmas and was offered the job a few days later. “As we filled out the paperwork, [Andy Cassells, former DC bureau chief] said he would put my on the payroll starting on Jan. 1 – which meant my first day at work was a vacation day!” Dupree recalled. The pair continues to stay in touch and Dupree sent him a note recently, thanking Cassells for hiring him. “I should be the one thanking you,” Cassells responded. “ Your hire was one of a couple I never regretted and never needed to look back on the decision...I know you have had to overcome some tremendous challenges and I am so proud of the way you have done it. Many others would have thrown in the towel in the face of such adversity. Keep it up!” One of those challenges is tongue protrusion dystonia, a rare neurological disorder that took Dupree’s voice and kept him off radio for two years. On June 18, listeners were introduced to Jamie Dupree 2.0, a voice created from his past recordings and paired with text-to-speech programming, allowing Dupree to get back on radio. “I tuned in from home to see how it would sound,” he wrote. “It all seemed so normal. The anchor reading the intro: ‘More from Jamie Dupree in Washington.’ And then my story played on the radio, just like up until the spring of 2016.” In November, the Radio Television Correspondents’ Association honored Dupree with the Career Achievement Award for Distinguished Reporting on Congress. “I will never, ever give up,” he said in his acceptance speech. With more than 30 years covering Congress, Dupree has more than a few stories to share. “I’ve been lucky to cover some very interesting people from the state. Senators like Howard Metzenbaum and John Glenn, Congressman Tony Hall — I’ll always remember when he went on a hunger strike,” he recalled. Dupree also covered Rep. John Boehner and his journey to Speaker of the House of Representatives. “I got to know Boehner well because he would sit for hours in the House Speaker’s Lobby and smoke cigarettes with his fellow lawmakers — back when smoking was allowed in the Capitol,” Dupree said. He’s also made close friends at WHIO throughout his career, including Larry Hansgen, Jim Barrett, Nancy Wilson and many others. Though he spends most of his time in DC, Dupree makes sure to swing by and visit Dayton. “One other reason I like to come to Dayton is that I’m a licensed ham radio operator as well, so I’ve often come to town for the Dayton Hamvention, which has been held in recent years in Xenia,” he said. Dupree is also working on a book covering his years as a reporter. The working title? “Alcohol is a depressant, but so is the Senate.” You can hear WSB Radio’s Jamie Dupree reporting as “Jamie Dupree 2.0” on AM 750 and News 95.5 WSB. Or listen on demand by clicking here.
  • Paul Whelan: Detained American was in Moscow for wedding, family says
    Paul Whelan: Detained American was in Moscow for wedding, family says
    The corporate security executive and retired U.S. Marine detained last week in Russia on suspicion of espionage was in Moscow for a wedding, family members said Tuesday in a statement. >> Read more trending news Officials with Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, the top KGB successor agency, said Monday in a statement that Paul Whelan, 48, had been taken into custody Friday “during an act of espionage.” The charge can carry a prison term between 10 and 20 years if Whelan is convicted, according to Russia’s TASS news agency. “We are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being,” Whelan’s family members said Tuesday in a statement. “His innocence is undoubted, and we trust that his rights will be respected.” Family members said they learned about Whelan’s arrest through media reports three days after they last heard from him. 'I was looking for any stories about dead Americans in Moscow, so in a way, it was better than finding out that he had died,' Paul Whelan’s brother, David Whelan, told The Associated Press. He said his brother had taken a group of wedding guests on a tour of Kremlin museums Friday morning. The last time anyone heard from him was around 5 p.m. that day, David Whelan told the AP. “It was extraordinarily out of character,” he said. >> American Paul Whelan detained by Russia, accused of spying Paul Whelan works as the director of global security for Michigan-based automotive component supplier BorgWarner, company spokeswoman Kathy Graham confirmed in a statement. “He is responsible for overseeing security at our facilities in Auburn Hill, Michigan, and at other company locations around the world,” Graham said. She told CNN the company, which also learned about Paul Whelan’s arrest through media reports, has no facilities in Russia. “BorgWarner has been in contact with the relevant U.S. government authorities in order to help our employee and the U.S. government,” Graham said. A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman quoted Wednesday by TASS said U.S. consular officials have been granted access to Paul Whelan, the AP reported. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said earlier Wednesday that officials hoped Russia would grant the U.S. consular access to Paul Whelan to give officials a chance to see him and learn more about the charges against him.
  • House Democrats unveil proposed rules changes for 116th Congress
    House Democrats unveil proposed rules changes for 116th Congress
    With the 116th Congress set to convene on Thursday afternoon, House Democrats have rolled out a package of rules updates for the chamber which put their party’s imprint on the workings of the House, covering everything from making lawmakers pay for legal judgments against them, to technical changes in budget rules, to a plan to speed through resolutions allowing Congress to raise the debt limit, and creation of a special panel on future changes to the U.S. House. “It restores the people’s voice by aligning Congress’ agenda with the priorities of the American people,” wrote Speaker-Designate Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and new House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA). The proposed changes plow some familiar ground, as Republicans and Democrats change certain items in a back-and-forth manner, depending on which party controls the House, but also contain some substantive changes on the consideration of legislation, ethics reforms, and how the House operates. Here are some highlights from the Democratic rules plan: 1. Members required to pay for all types of discrimination settlements. Not satisfied with the details of a bill agreed to in late December by the House and Senate, which requires lawmakers – and not taxpayers – to pay for any settlements involving sexual harassment, the new House rules would require lawmakers to be financially responsible for any discrimination judgment against them, whether it involves sexual misconduct, or discrimination based upon race, religion, disability, and more. A separate rules change would also prohibit sexual relationships between members and committee staffers. Currently, that prohibition only applies to staffers who are directly employed by the lawmaker. 2. Immediate actions against indicted lawmakers. With two Republican lawmakers now under indictment, a new rule from Democrats would officially say that any lawmaker charged with a felony must step aside from any committee and leadership positions until the criminal case is disposed of. A separate new rule would also ban anyone employed by the House – whether a member, staffer, or official – from serving on a corporate board. That’s an issue for Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY), who faces charges of insider trading involving a biotech company in Australia. Not only was Collins the largest shareholder of Innate Immunotherapeutics, but also a member of Innate’s board of directors. Another rule change would force the Ethics Committee to immediately pursue an investigation involving a lawmaker who has been indicted or charged with a crime. 3. Democrats would create two new Select Committees. The first new House panel to be set up by Democrats has been known for some time – a committee to specifically examine the issue of climate change – which will be led by by Rep. Cathy Castor (D-FL). The second special panel will be on the “Modernization of Congress” – and will be tasked to look at how best to fashion rules, scheduling, technology, staff, and more to ‘promote a more modern and efficient Congress.’ 4. Back and forth. Back and forth. The two parties obviously see things differently on a number of policy matters, and those differences extend to how the House is run as well. Now that Democrats are back in charge, they will again change the name of one House panel to what they like, the Committee on Education and Labor. Republicans had renamed the panel, the Committee on Education and the Workforce. And the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will be renamed the Committee on Oversight and Reform. Also, Democrats will restore the right of delegates from the District of Columbia, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands, to vote in certain situations when bills were being amended in the House, but not on votes for final passage of legislation. Democrats gave the delegates those voting rights in 1993, and Republicans took it away in 1995. Democrats restored that in 2007. Republicans took it away in 2011. Democrats will restore it again in 2019. 5. New limits on efforts to depose a Speaker. After watching members of the House Freedom Caucus threaten to oust a pair of House GOP Speakers in recent years, the new Democratic rules package will limit the ability of lawmakers to force a vote during a session to push out a Speaker, using what is known as a ‘motion to vacate’ the chair. Under the new rules proposed by Democrats, any motion to vacate would have to be offered at the direction of the leadership of one of the parties – in other words, a single lawmaker or a small group of lawmakers could not force such a procedural vote in hopes of deposing a Speaker – instead, they would need the majority support of their party to be able to make that attempt on the floor of the House. Currently, just a small number of members could oust a Speaker – who needs a majority of 218 votes to be elected. 6. A “real” 72-hour rule for legislation. When Republicans took over the House after the Obama health law, there was a lot of talk in GOP circles about “READ THE BILL” – and in order to have enough time, Republicans instituted a three-day rule to allow lawmakers time to look at legislation. But what it turned into was a procedure where a bill would be unveiled around 11:30 pm on a Tuesday – that would be day one – then after a second day, the bill would be voted on early on day three. So, it wasn’t a true 3-day rule. Democrats say they are going to have a real 72-hour clock, which would start running when the legislation is posted online. I don’t want to be the cynical curmudgeon in the Press Gallery – but I’ll believe this when I see it. 7. Hats not okay – religious headwear is fine. Another change in the House rules being proposed by the Democrats would deal with what lawmakers can wear on the floor. Currently, you cannot wear a hat on the floor. The only time I can remember a lawmaker wearing a hat was over in the Senate, after one Republican Senate had undergone brain surgery, and wore a baseball cap for a few weeks to cover the scars on his head. Other than that, hats are verboten. But with a new Muslim Democrat from Minnesota, Rep.-Elect Ilhan Omar, the rules would be changed to allow her to wear a religious headscarf on the House floor. 8. Various legislative provisions are also in this rules plan. The sixty page rules package – which can be read here – and a section-by-section analysis here – also has some legislative items tucked into it. The plan would make in order the funding bills that Democrats want to pass to end the partial government shutdown which started on December 22. It would also basically end any votes on raising the debt limit on the House floor, “deeming” a separate resolution that suspends that debt limit through September 30 of the budget year, and sends that on to the Senate – what is known as the “Gephardt Rule,” after ex-Rep. Dick Gephardt (D-MO). The rules plan also does away with the simple motion to table a measure on the War Powers Act – in other words, it would prevent the majority from quickly blocking votes on efforts to force debate on the use of U.S. military force, as just happened a few weeks ago when Republicans in the House blocked action on any plan dealing with an end to U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia in the civil war in Yemen. The plan also makes several technical changes in the most recent budget agreement from 2018. My father always told me technical changes are never done just because a comma needs to be moved. 9. PAYGO is back. Dynamic scoring is out. For you Legislative Nerds on Capitol Hill, this one might get talked about at lunch on Wednesday – while for much of the country, no one will notice. But the new Democratic rules package will again institute what are known as “pay-as-you-go” rules, which require some semblance of budgetary order in the House. If you are going to add spending, and it increases the deficit, then you need to offset that, and find a way to pay for it. That’s not exactly what some Democratic activists were hoping for in the Democratic rules package. Also, the use of ‘dynamic scoring’ to calculate how tax policy changes impact the budget deficit will no longer be allowed. Expect the PAYGO change to draw some fire from more liberal Democrats who believe it would stand in the way of social safety net legislation. Well I tried, but paygo remains in the rules for the 116th Congress, albeit with some exemptions. https://t.co/Gl4P3U7oG1 pic.twitter.com/ZYWNJvgx8m — David Dayen (@ddayen) January 2, 2019 10. A new “Consensus Calendar.” This rules change would allow pieces of legislation which are backed by a veto-proof majority in the House of 290 votes, to get time on the floor for debate and a vote. Along with changes in the Discharge Petition process, the new rules are designed to open up new avenues to get bills and resolutions to the floor which otherwise might be squashed by the majority party. More than likely, these plans would allow votes on issues that have extra support among the minority party – but could also pave the way for bipartisan legislation that cuts across both parties, and gets around opposition within the leadership. This plan is expected to be voted on Thursday, after the vote on elevating Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the post of Speaker of the House. Pelosi will be the first person to regain the post of Speaker – after serving time in the minority – since Speaker Sam Rayburn (D-TX) did that in the 1950’s, when the House chamber switched between Democrat and Republican control.
  • Airport worker dances to cheer up traveling child
    Airport worker dances to cheer up traveling child
    For many, holiday travel itself can be boring at least and a nightmare at most. But an airport worker in Toronto tried to lighten the mood of a child who was not happy being stuck on a flight. Jahmaul Allen started dancing on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International Airport, USA Today reported. >> Read more trending news  It was all to cheer up a crying child. “I felt like I needed to brighten that child’s life,” Allen told ABC News. “I just made her smile ... so then I continued to dance.” Video of Allen’s dance has gone viral and has been watched more than 1.7 million times.
  • Mac Miller's charity foundation approaching $1M mark
    Mac Miller's charity foundation approaching $1M mark
    Mac Miller's charity foundation, The Mac Miller Circles Fund, is approaching the million-dollar mark. >> Read more trending news  The money raised will help Pittsburgh’s children, reported WPXI-TV. Officials said the money will be used to provide programs and opportunities to underserved youth in the Pittsburgh area. Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found unresponsive Sept. 7 in his home in Studio City, California. He was 26. His death has been ruled an accident. Miller grew up in Point Breeze. He named his first album “Blue Slide Park” in honor of the playground at Frick Park, where he played as a child. Miller earned his first-ever Grammy nomination for best rap album for 'Swimming,' his most recent album released just before his death.
More

