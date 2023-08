ATHENS — Todd Hartley knows he’s got a great job. He’s the highest-paid tight ends coach in the country. He gets to work at his alma mater.

He also gets to coach Brock Bowers, one of the best Georgia football players of all time.

“He’s extremely talented. He can run, he can jump, he can catch, he’s tough,” Hartley said. “What makes him special to me is his competitiveness. He is the ultimate competitor. The kid doesn’t want to lose at anything.”

Read more at DawgNation.com.