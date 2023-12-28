Todd Hartley doesn’t close the door on Brock Bowers’ availability for the Orange Bowl

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Todd Hartley is well accustomed to fielding questions about Brock Bowers. He was unbothered sharing the latest on the star tight end.

Bowers has not officially opted out of Saturday’s Orange Bowl against Florida State. But he was not with the team as it arrived in Miami on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will have another practice on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the game.

As for the reason Bowers isn’t with the team, it isn’t because he’s already moved on to the NFL. Bowers loves his team, coaches and school too much to fully turn away from it at this point.

His absence has more to do with his ankle injury.

“We don’t know. his status is still unsure,” Hartley said. “We know he’s still battling that ankle injury that has been nagging him it seems like forever now. He’s been great in his rehab. I hope he makes it, don’t know if he will. Still something that we’re up in the air on. He’s been great in the support of his teammates throughout the prep, every since the Alabama game. We’ll see what happens.”

Bowers was Georgia’s leading receiver this season, despite missing three games due to that pesky ankle. He’s seen not just as the top tight end prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft but as one of the top overall prospects as well.

But the draft isn’t germane to Bowers right now. As Hartley pointed out, Bowers didn’t have to rehab as hard as he did after first injuring the ankle against Vanderbilt. He had already won two national championships and secured his place as one of, if not the, best players in Georgia football history.

Yet it still matters to the junior tight end to be a member of the Georgia football team. That’s why Hartley and Georgia haven’t closed the door on Bowers being on the sidelines, be it in street clothes or pads, ahead of Saturday’s game.

Read more at DawgNation.