Tim Tebow makes plea to Heisman Trophy voters on behalf of Brock Bowers

ATHENS — It’s a given that Brock Bowers — or any other non-quarterback — will need help from the college football hype machine to have any shot at winning the Heisman Trophy.

That’s why Tim Tebow — the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner — has a message for fellow voters when it comes to Bowers: “Please watch.”

Tebow, appearing on SEC Nation weekly, is a fan of Bowers’ impact on the game and Heisman Trophy legitimacy.

“He’s in the conversion of you look at everything he does and you really don’t just look at stats,” Tebow told DawgNation, “and I encourage all the voters please look at all the plays.”

They’ll need to if Bowers — who ranks 19th in receiving yards per game — is to have any sort of chance.

Being part of an undefeated team bodes well, as evidenced by Stetson Bennett’s fourth-place finish in the Heisman race last season.

But only two tight ends have ever won the award — Notre Dame’s Leon Hart the most recent in 1949 — and QBs currently rank as the top seven favorites with 11 of the past 13 winners have lining up under center.

Hence, Tebow’s pleas for his fellow voters to do a thorough job evaluating Bowers.

Read more at DawgNation.com.