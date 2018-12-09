Listen Live
College
Tim Tebow: Georgia football challenged to find motivation for Texas
Close

Tim Tebow: Georgia football challenged to find motivation for Texas

Tim Tebow: Georgia football challenged to find motivation for Texas

Tim Tebow: Georgia football challenged to find motivation for Texas

By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Georgia football-UGA-Tim Tebow-Kirby Smart-

ATHENS — SEC legend Tim Tebow has been right about Georgia football most of the season, and that’s why his concerns about the Bulldogs having an Alabama hangover in the Sugar Bowl are alarming.

After all, Tebow predicted Georgia QB Jake Fromm would bounce back after the LSU loss, and T ebow said freshman Justin Fields could ultimately be an answer for the Bulldogs in short-yardage situations.

And now Tebow says Georgia coach Kirby Smart will be challenged to get his No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (11-2) motivated to play No. 15-ranked Texas (9-4) in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.

Tebow said allowing the SEC Championship Game to ‘slip through their fingers’ in the 35-28 loss could damage morale.

“Now for the time leading up to the game, where’s your motivation? Where is your edge? Where is that fire?” Tebow said in a 247Sports story. “That is something that the leaders of Georgia really have to lock in and say, ‘Hey you know what? We’re playing for pride. We’re playing a big program in Texas.’

“But a lot of these guys are going to say, ‘Listen, we don’t care about Texas. We care about Bama. We let that one get away. Now we’re going to play the 15th-ranked team in the country?’ “ Tebow said.

“It’s like the motivation isn’t there, so I’m a little bit nervous about this game. And Kirby Smart has to do a really good job of disciplining his players, locking in, focusing.”

Smart has been in a similar situation before and seen championship caliber teams at Alabama fall flat in the postseason, most notably, in the Tide’s 2009 Sugar Bowl loss to Utah.

Smart, however, said he doesn’t feel this Georgia team is apt to allow the disappointment of losing to Alabama to break its will to play up to the program’s standard.

“This is a much younger team than any of those Bama teams,” Smart said. “A lot of those kids, this will be their first or second time in a big-time bowl environment, which we’re still getting accustomed to that. “

Indeed, 68 percent of Georgia’s roster is freshmen and sophomore.

“So these guys aren’t quite as experienced at that kind of bowl environment as maybe those Alabama teams that didn’t play as well as we probably should have,” Smart said.

Tebow also added his list to the many who believed Georgia should have been granted a spot in the four-team College Football Playoffs.

I thought Georgia was one of the top few best teams in the country,” Tebow said, ”should have been in the College Football Playoff.”

Smart said lessons will be learned and the Bulldogs will be ready to step into the future.

“There’s also the opportunity to move forward with really a young team,” Smart said. “and a chance to go on a national stage where our fans, I know, follow us to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game.”

The post Tim Tebow: Georgia football challenged to find motivation for Texas appeared first on DawgNation.

  • Presidential hopefuls pushed to go big on climate change
    Presidential hopefuls pushed to go big on climate change
    Environmental activists are ramping up a pressure campaign designed to drum up Democratic support for a sweeping agenda to fight climate change, with the 2020 presidential campaign in their sights. Hundreds of young demonstrators are planning to turn out Monday on Capitol Hill to push Democrats on a package of ambitious environmental goals — including a nationwide transition to 100 percent power from renewable sources within as little as 10 years — that's collectively dubbed the Green New Deal. Already embraced by Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., an increasingly influential figure on the left, the Green New Deal is designed to nudge prospective Democratic presidential candidates to stake out aggressive positions on climate change. Some cast the goals as idealistic and politically risky. Organizers with the Sunrise Movement activist group frame it as a make-or-break issue for Democratic voters, particularly young ones. But they're fighting recent history on that point. Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., jockeyed during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary over their plans to stave off the devastating effects that scientists have warned of as temperatures continue to rise. Ultimately, however, other issues dominated the debate, and climate change barely registered during the 2016 general election. Stephen O'Hanlon, a spokesman for the Sunrise Movement, said, 'Any senators or any other politician who wants the votes of young people in 2020 needs to back a Green New Deal that would transform our economy and create millions of new jobs stopping climate change.' As he weighs another White House run, Sanders has staked out an early claim on the issue, hosting Ocasio-Cortez for a climate change town hall last week and preparing a forthcoming proposal that an aide said is likely to align with the broad goals of the Green New Deal. 'Next Congress I will be working on legislation that addresses the scope of the crisis we face, creates tens of millions of jobs and saves American families money while holding fossil fuel companies accountable for the enormous damage they have done to our planet,' Sanders said in a statement to The Associated Press. 'Our job is to be bold, to think very big and to go forward in a moral struggle to protect our planet and future generations.' When Sanders introduced single-payer health care legislation last year, most Senate Democrats also considering presidential runs signed on at the outset. It's not clear, however, whether other prominent Democrats eyeing the White House would back Sanders' forthcoming climate change bill or seek to carve out their own territory. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said last week that 'obviously, we have been doing a lot of work trying to find some bolder things we as a nation could be doing' on climate change. Booker spokeswoman Kristin Lynch that his staff has held dozens of meetings since the summer aimed at shaping a broad climate bill and that he welcomes the activists' effort to spotlight the issue. The staff of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has been in contact with the organizers behind the Green New Deal push, according to spokeswoman Lily Adams, who said the senator is broadly supportive of the sort of sweeping climate change agenda that the effort envisions. As legislation aimed at enacting the Green New Deal begins to take shape, Adams added, Harris plans to take a close look at it. The Green New Deal deliberately omits details on how to reorient the United States toward the drastic carbon emissions reductions it calls for, instead calling for a select committee in the House to devise a plan by 2020. That timetable is designed to rally Democrats behind a climate change strategy as they're picking a nominee to take on President Donald Trump, who has rolled back multiple environmental regulations and cast doubt on the scientific consensus that human activity is driving global warming. Bill McKibben, a leading environmentalist whom Sanders tapped to help write the Democratic National Committee's party platform in 2016, said that it would be 'hard for me to imagine a serious Democratic candidate emerging' in the 2020 presidential race who doesn't support a version of the Green New Deal, single-payer health care and a $15-per-hour minimum wage. The plan, named for the New Deal that reshaped America under former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, envisions a costly and dramatically remodeled U.S. energy infrastructure as soon as 2030. It's a shift from where Democrats laid down their symbolic markers on climate change as recently as last year. Sanders and Booker, as well as potential presidential hopeful Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., introduced legislation then that aimed to shift the nation to 100 percent renewable and clean energy sources by 2050. Fossil fuels, mostly natural gas and coal, generated 63 percent of U.S. electricity in 2017, compared with 17 percent for renewable sources such as wind and solar, according to the nonpartisan Energy Information Administration. Nuclear energy comprised the remaining 20 percent. 'Is it all that realistic? Probably not, in the environment where we work. Certainly not now,' Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., the party's senior member on the environment committee, said of the Green New Deal's target. 'But it's a good aspirational goal.' Sarah Dolan, communications director for the conservative opposition research group America Rising, warned that Democratic presidential hopefuls' 'race to the left' on climate change, as well as on health care, minimum wage and immigration, would backfire in 2020. 'Being the first to take the most progressive position of the day will only lead to a party that can't compete in the general election as it becomes unrecognizable to independent voters,' she said.
  • Thieves smash into truck, steal nearly $50K worth of film equipment
    Thieves smash into truck, steal nearly $50K worth of film equipment
    Police are looking for two thieves who smashed their way into a truck and stole nearly $50,000 worth of equipment used on movies and TV shows shot in Atlanta. Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke to the victim's wife, who is offering a $5,000 reward to get the equipment back. “It makes me sick every time I think about it. It’s just devastating for our family to have this loss,” said Sarah McCrary. TRENDING STORIES: LIVE UPDATES: Ice, snow creating dangerous conditions for drivers I-85 reopens after armed teens led officers on high-speed chase, police say Boy rakes leaves to earn money for gravestone for best friend who died McCrary said her husband Steven, the father of their three young children, is an independent contractor who was getting ready for a shoot in northwest Atlanta when the burglars struck during the day. “My husband has worked so hard to be able to have this equipment, which he uses on a daily basis,” McCrary said. The stolen items range from monitors to audio equipment. According to McCrary, the average person wouldn't know how to operate them unless they work in the business. On Sunday night, Seiden returned to the film studio parking lot where he found pieces of shattered glass. McCrary hopes someone will come forward and help police identify these burglars before they strike again. “If someone can return the equipment, they can be completely anonymous about it. We are willing to offer a $5,000 reward,' she said. McCrary believes the two thieves drove off in a silver 2018 Toyota Camry. If you have an information, you are asked to call Atlanta police at 404-614-6544.  
  • Trump looking at several candidates for chief of staff
    Trump looking at several candidates for chief of staff
    President Donald Trump is weighing at least four people to serve as his next chief of staff, after plans for an orderly succession for departing John Kelly fell through. The high-profile hiring search comes at a pivotal time as the president looks to prepare his White House for the twin challenges of securing his re-election and fending off inquiries once Democrats gain control of the House next year. Trump's top pick for the job, Nick Ayers, is out of the running and Trump is now soliciting input on at least four individuals, including Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney and Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Ayers, who is chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was seen as the favorite for the job when Trump announced Saturday that Kelly would leave around year's end. But a White House official said Sunday that Trump and Ayers could not reach agreement on Ayers' length of service and that he would instead assist the president from outside the administration. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive personnel matters. Ayers confirmed the decision in a tweet Sunday, thanking Trump and Pence for giving him the opportunity to work in the White House. 'I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause,' he said. Trump offered his own take on the development: 'I am in the process of interviewing some really great people for the position of White House Chief of Staff. Fake News has been saying with certainty it was Nick Ayers, a spectacular person who will always be with our #MAGA agenda. I will be making a decision soon!' Even senior White House officials were caught off guard Sunday, most having believed the Ayers move was a done deal. No obvious successor to Kelly was in sight and there was some fretting that Trump may not be able to fill the job by the time Kelly leaves. Ayers and Trump had discussed the job for months, making the breakdown Sunday all the more surprising. Trump said Saturday that he expected to announce a replacement for Kelly in a day or two. But with Ayers no longer waiting in the wings, Trump may now take until the end of the year, according to a person familiar with the president's thinking. Mulvaney was not interested in becoming chief of staff, according to a person close to him who spoke on condition of anonymity. Mulvaney has been saying for almost two months now that he would be more interested in becoming commerce or treasury secretary if that would be helpful to the president, the person said. Also among those thought to be in the mix were Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who said in a CBS interview that he hadn't spoken to anyone at the White House about the job and was 'entirely focused' on his position. A person familiar with Mnuchin's thinking said he, too, was happy with his work at Treasury and had not sought the job of chief of staff. Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Trump's former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie, were also among the names being floated by some close to the White House. Trump's administration has set records for staff turnover, and he has often struggled to attract experienced political professionals, a challenge that has grown more difficult by the upcoming threat of costly Democratic oversight investigations and an uncertain political environment. In any administration, the role of White House chief of staff is split between the responsibilities of supervising the White House and managing the man sitting in the Oval Office. Striking that balance in the turbulent times of Trump has bedeviled both Kelly and his predecessor, Reince Priebus, and will be the defining challenge for whomever is selected next. Kelly, whose last day on the job is set to be Jan. 2, had been credited with imposing order on a chaotic West Wing after his arrival in June 2017 from his post as homeland security secretary. But his iron fist also alienated some longtime Trump allies, and over time he grew increasingly isolated. Trump wants his next chief of staff to hold the job through the 2020 election, the officials said. Ayers, who has young triplets, had long planned to leave the administration at the end of the year and had only agreed to serve in an interim basis through next spring. Ayers had earned the backing of the president's influential daughter and son-in-law, White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, but was viewed warily by other aides. Ayers will run a pro-Trump super PAC, according to a person familiar with his plans who was not authorized to discuss them by name. Pence's deputy chief of staff, Jarrod Agen, is expected to assume Ayers' role for the vice president. ___ Follow Miller on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller
  • Parents of murdered Auburn University student furious killer wants new trial
    Parents of murdered Auburn University student furious killer wants new trial
    The parents of a Georgia teenager murdered at Auburn University a decade ago are furious that the man convicted of killing her has asked for a new trial. >> Read more trending news  Lauren Burk, from Marietta in metro Atlanta, was a freshman at Auburn University and a graduate of Walton High School.  Investigators say Courtney L. Lockhart kidnapped Burk from her campus apartment, forced her to undress as he drove her around and then shot her in the back as she tried to escape from a moving car.  Lockhart was arrested for Burk’s murder in 2008 and sentenced to death in an Alabama courtroom in 2011. Now, Lockhart is claiming his defense attorneys were so bad he deserves a new trial.  Burk's parents think it is unfair that he keeps getting appeals.  Jim and Vivian Burk are still haunted by their daughter's death 10 years after it happened. They recently received a letter from the Alabama attorney general's office alerting them that Lockhart will appeal his death sentence. This latest appeal infuriates the Burks, who must now endure seeing him back in the same courtroom in which he was convicted.  The Cobb County couple say they just want to see Lockhart pay for what he did to their daughter.  >> Trending: Man coughs up blood clot shaped like lung tree, doctors ‘astonished’ 'For him to be able to sit in that cell every day and think about one day his life ending like my daughter's, it gives me some sort of comfort,' Jim Burk said.  Vivian Burk said they are both still haunted by the details of the crime that took their daughter's life.  'He shot her in the back like a coward,' Vivian Burk said. 'She was trying to escape from a moving car and he made her undress. She was, you know, totally helpless.' Lockhart’s latest hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17 in Alabama. Depending on the outcome, it mark the end of his appeals.  But the Burks are angry that their daughter's killer gets the chance to appeal at all. 'I just don't understand why a murderer, as heinous as this crime was, as far as how he abducted my daughter, is able to have all these options and Lauren has no options,' Jim Burk said.  Vivian Burk feels like Lockhart is being given chances her daughter never had.  'So why should he have any more rights than my daughter did?' Vivian Burk asked. 'He took her rights away, and he took her life away.' Jim Burk said his grief is more manageable than it was 10 years ago, but it is still there, and so is his anger at Lockhart.  >> Trending: Operation Grinch Pinch: Texas police going after porch thieves with GPS trackers 'You know, Lauren's not breathing anymore, and there's no reason that he should be,' Jim Burk said. 'That's just the way I feel.
  • How to watch the spectacular Geminid meteor shower
    How to watch the spectacular Geminid meteor shower
      The Geminid meteor shower is one of the most spectacular light shows of the year. >> Read more trending news  The Geminids are visible every December when the Earth passes through a massive trail of dusty debris from a rocky object named 3200 Phaethon, long thought to be an asteroid or an extinct comet. The particle debris burns up when it strikes Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in a heavenly display of shooting stars. The celestial spectacle peaks in the early morning hours of Dec. 13 and 14. The best viewing time is around 2 a.m. and no special equipment is needed to see the show, but the darker the viewing area the better with as little light pollution as possible, and clear skies are mandatory. Also give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness and make sure you’re looking up. Dark skies are the most important aspect for viewing the Geminids or any meteor shower, for that matter. >> Related: North Taurid meteor shower puts on show in midnight sky for stargazers with patience The Geminids are visible around the world, but the best viewing areas are in the northern hemisphere away from city lights. The Geminids first appeared in the early 19th century, shortly before the U.S. Civil War, according to NASA.  
  • 2 shot after party at Omni hotel; suspected gunman arrested
    2 shot after party at Omni hotel; suspected gunman arrested
    A man shot two people who were trying to help him back to his Omni Atlanta Hotel room after a party early Sunday morning, police said. Sedarius Dennis, 31, had been at a party in a hotel suite when two men noticed he was “highly intoxicated,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer Stephanie Brown said. Witness statements indicate the men, ages 31 and 37, tried to take Dennis back to his room. “Apparently, Dennis became angered with the victims and shot at them,” Brown said. When police arrived at the downtown hotel, they found the men lying on the ground on the 28th floor of the Omni suffering from gunshot wounds. TRENDING STORIES: LIVE UPDATES: Ice, snow creating dangerous conditions for drivers I-85 reopens after armed teens led officers on high-speed chase, police say Boy rakes leaves to earn money for gravestone for best friend who died Dennis had allegedly taken off. He was captured by CNN security personnel in the parking deck across the street from the Omni, police said. Investigators found a handgun and two spent shell casings in his hotel room. He faces two counts each of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. The victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, police said.
