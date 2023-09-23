Things to know: Georgia vs. UAB, Kirby Smart could set SEC record

ATHENS — Sanford Stadium will be lit on Saturday night, producing an atmosphere opposing coach Trent Dilfer is ready to embrace against Georgia.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs get their first true night game of the season with the 7:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN2) kickoff against Dilfer’s UAB Blazers.

Coach Kirby Smart has downplayed the significance of this being his 100th game leading the program since taking over before the 2016 season, but with a win he’ll have more wins through 100 SEC games than any coach in history.

Smart, however, is more focused on wanting to see his reloading team get dialed in amid what he said is a record-number (during his tenure) of injuries.

Quarterback Carson Beck will be making his fourth start, seemingly pleasing Smart even as the Georgia head coach has pledged to bring talented backups Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton along this season.

Other position groups have demanded more attention as the Bulldogs are down numbers in the running backs room and tight ends room, in addition to missing leading receiver Ladd McConkey the first four games this season and preseason All-American candidate Javon Bullard at safety.

Here are four things to know for the Georgia-UAB game:

