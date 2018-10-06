Listen Live
Breaking News:

Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as newest Supreme Court Justice 

College
By the Numbers: Vanderbilt game another chance for UGA to show off lethal defense
By the Numbers: Vanderbilt game another chance for UGA to show off lethal defense

By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
by the numbers-vanderbilt-uga

Georgia football fans can get their statistical fix each week with By the Numbers — a stats-based look at how UGA coach Kirby Smart is doing in his attempt to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC and continue the program’s pursuit of a national championship. This week’s edition of By the Numbers looks at Georgia’s defense.

Georgia is on the short list of national championship contenders for a few reasons, but nothing has been more crucial to UGA’s success this season than its defense — specifically its ability to limit big plays.

The Bulldogs enter the Vanderbilt game Saturday No. 1 in defensive efficiency according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. This result is certainly partially attributed to the fact that Georgia’s only allowed four plays this season of 20 yards or more — no team has allowed fewer. In fact, UGA is also No. 1 in the country in limiting explosive plays according to Football Study Hall’s points per possession metric.

The Bulldogs success in this area has been keyed by a few players seeming emerging as stars. Deandre Baker continues to essentially cut off half the field for opposing offenses with his ability to play a lock-down style at cornerback. Pro Football Focus gives Baker an overall grade of 90.4 for the season, and while admittedly I don’t have the slightest clue what that means, it’s the highest grade of any cornerback in the country. Pro Football Focus also says Baker’s yielding a passer rating of just 29.0 when targeted this season. That’s also kind of a difficult stat to wrap our minds around, but it checks out with what most of us have seen with our own eyes. Baker is simply one of the best cornerbacks UGA’s had in a long time, and he makes it really hard for opposing offenses to score.

However, as good as he’s been, he hasn’t arguably been the Bulldogs’ best defensive player thus far this season. ESPN recently awarded its so-called September MVP to the unit’s other D’Andre — outside linebacker D’Andre Walker for his work leading the team in sacks (4), tackles for loss (5) and quarterback hurries (8).

The tandem of Baker and Walker will be crucial again for Georgia against Vanderbilt. The Commodores are always an opponent that’s tempting to overlook ( only covering the spread once in its last nine SEC games), but Vandy presents a potentially dangerous passing offense.

Commodores quarterback Kyle Shurmur is third in the SEC in passing yards per game (246.2). Vanderbilt’s also third in the SEC in passing plays of 10 or more yards with 53.

Attempting to shut down Shurmur brings to mind UGA’s earlier attempt at trying to stop Missouri quarterback Drew Lock — something the Bulldogs did pretty well when they played the Tigers in September, holding Lock without a touchdown and  just 4.6 yards per attempt. However, the success vs. Lock seemingly came with a price. Georgia also allowed 172 yards rushing to the Tigers — 64 yards more than UGA’s per-game average.

Yielding rushing yards shouldn’t be a problem against Vanderbilt though. The Commodores are next-to-last in the SEC with 163.2 yards per game. But stopping Shurmur without surrendering anything to the Commodores on the ground is a great tune up for what lies ahead for UGA.

The Bulldogs next four opponents are all currently ranked in the AP Top 25 — including next week’s opponent, No. 5 LSU. Only one of those contests — Auburn on Nov. 10 — will be at home.

Georgia will lean heavily on its defense in those games, a unit that’s established a brand as one of the stingiest in the country. But before it goes on the road for the stretch run, it’ll show off Baker, Walker and the rest of its stifling defense for the home fans Saturday night.

The post By the Numbers: Vanderbilt game another chance for UGA to show off lethal defense appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Travelers beware: Roads close at Atlanta airport for canopy construction
    Travelers beware: Roads close at Atlanta airport for canopy construction
    Travelers beware: Some roads in and out of Atlanta's airport will close this weekend as work begins on the next phase of an ongoing canopy construction project. Channel 2's Craig Lucie was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where crews will begin work this weekend on the canopies at the South Terminal. Canopies at the North Terminal are nearing completion. Officials say portions of the upper roadway leading to the South Terminal will be temporarily closed to all traffic.  They're encouraging travelers to get there an hour and a half earlier for their flights -- on top of the two hours they already suggest. TRENDING STORIES: Experts: Stink bug invasion going to get worse before it gets better 1 0 decapitated goats found in, around Chattahoochee River Innocent bystander killed at Buckhead club after group fight, police say The south side is the busy side for all Delta flights and airport officials want to make sure everyone pays attention as they approach the drop off area. 'We will take advantage of the signage and are directing passengers to take advantage of lower level drop off and pick up as well,' Atlanta police Capt. Maurice Bates said. The canopies and terminal improvements cost more than $265 million. They will light up at night with more than 3,600 multicolored lights. The canopy will take a year to complete so travelers could face these construction delays for quite a while. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for updates.
  • The Latest: Pompeo seeks allied unity in dealing with NKorea
    The Latest: Pompeo seeks allied unity in dealing with NKorea
    The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his visit to Asia (all times local): 7:15 a.m. America's top diplomat left Tokyo for Pyongyang on Sunday after pledging that the U.S. will coordinate with allies Japan and South Korea on efforts to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons. On the eve of his fourth visit to North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The American is trying to unify the countries' positions as he looks to arrange a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and chart a path toward denuclearization. Japan has been wary of Trump's initiative, fearing it could affect its long-standing security relationship with the U.S. Pompeo said it was important to hear from the Japanese leader 'so we have a fully coordinated and unified view.
  • Comedian Katt Williams arrested for assault in Portland, police say
    Comedian Katt Williams arrested for assault in Portland, police say
    Troubled comedian Katt Williams was arrested and charged Friday with assault.  Williams, whose real first name is Micah, had bail set at $2,500, according to jail records.  >> Read more trending news  Portland police are overseeing the investigation, details of which have not been released. Williams is a frequent cast member on the show “Wild ‘N Out.” The show had a live tour stop Friday in Portland, in which Williams was expected to appear.  Williams has had myriad brushes with the law over the years for physically attacking other people.
  • Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as a Supreme Court justice (live updates)
    Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as a Supreme Court justice (live updates)
    The Senate voted Saturday to confirm Brett M. Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, capping a bitter confirmation process that churned up accusations of decades-old sexual assaults and left the chamber bitterly divided. >> Read more trending news  The vote, 50 to 48, came almost down party lines with one Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and one Democratic senator, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, breaking party lines. The confirmation handed President Donald Trump a political victory that will likely change the tenor of the Supreme Court for years to come. >> Trump poised for Senate victory on Kavanaugh nomination Kavanaugh’s nomination has been a contentious one amid charges of sexual misconduct and debates over whether Kavanaugh has the temperament to sit on the nation’s highest court.  Live updates Update at 7 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice Saturday night after the U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed him. Kavanaugh was quickly sworn in at the court building, across the street from the Capitol, even as protesters chanted outside. Update at 4:50 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Kavanaugh will be sworn in later Saturday by Chief Justice John Roberts and retired Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. Update at 4:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Trump tweets: Update at 4 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Kavanaugh’s nomination passes on a 50-48 vote. Update at 3:49 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Manchin is the first Democrat to vote “yes.” Murkowski withdraws her vote, mentioning Sen. Steve Daines who is attending his daughter’s wedding. Update at 3:46 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Protesters are screaming again. Update at 3:45 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: The clerk is calling the roll for votes. Update 3:44 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Vice President Mike Pence is presiding over the vote. A protester is being taken from the chamber. More protesters are screaming. Update 3:34 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Sen. Sen.  Mitch McConnell is speaking now. “The  courts guard our rights, and the Senate guards our courts.” Update 3:27 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is speaking now. He is deriding the Republicans for pushing Kavanaugh’s nomination through the confirmation process. He calls for Americans to make their wishes known at the ballot box. “If you believe the Supreme Court must uphold women’s rights, vote.” Update 3:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: As senators begin to gather for the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, told Fox News that the confirmation process had been 'nasty,' but 'nothing has been irreparably damaged” when it came to Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.  McConnell said the actions of the Democrats, “played right into our hands, in retrospect.” Update 2:50 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Jamie Dupree sets the scene in Washington: Update 2:38 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Here’s what Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, says about his vote: Update 2:25 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: The New York Times is reporting that Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, says his party will open an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and perjury against Brett Kavanaugh if Democrats win control of the House in November. “It is not something we are eager to do,” Nadler told the Times on Friday. Nadler said that because the Senate “failed to do its proper constitutionally mandated job of advise and consent, we are going to have to do something to provide a check and balance, to protect the rule of law and to protect the legitimacy of one of our most important institutions.”  Update 2:10 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: How will the vote be taken? Like this:  Update 1:50 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: First lady Melania Trump offered her support to Brett Kavanaugh from Africa where she is on a trip. “I think he's highly qualified for the Supreme Court,” the first lady told reporters traveling with her in Egypt on the final leg of her four-country tour of Africa. Update 1:30 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: The vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is now expected to take place at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Update 1:21 p.m EDT Oct. 6: People  continue to protest in Washington. Update 12:50 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is expected to be voting “present” instead of “no” during the vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation so that Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, can attend his daughter’s wedding, according to Fox News.  Murkowski broke with Republicans on Friday to vote “no” on ending debate on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.  Daines had said he would attend his daughter’s wedding then fly back to Washington Saturday night to vote in favor of Kavanaugh if his vote was needed.  If Murkowski votes “present” and not “no” then Daines’ vote would not be needed to confirm Kavanaugh to the court.  Update 12:21 p.m. EDT Oct. 6: Capitol Police said they arrested 101 people Friday as they protested Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Seventy-eight were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating in Senate office buildings and six were arrested on the Senate Gallery for protesting during Maine Sen. Susan Collins' speech on the floor.  Sixteen were also arrested for blocking the street in front of the Supreme Court, and one was arrested for marijuana use. Update 11:59 a.m. EDT Oct. 6:  President Donald Trump has tweeted his  support for the upcoming confirmation vote.
  • Photos: Hundreds protest Kavanaugh nomination in D.C.
    Photos: Hundreds protest Kavanaugh nomination in D.C.
  • Book returned to Louisiana library after 84 years
    Book returned to Louisiana library after 84 years
    A book checked out from a Louisiana library 84 years ago was recently returned by the son of the woman who borrowed it as an 11-year-old girl. Spoon River Anthology is a collection of free verse poetry narrated from the viewpoint of dead people of a fictional town. The book, by Edgar Lee Masters, was published in 1915. >> Read more trending news  A patron’s mother, then an 11-year old girl, checked out a first edition version of the book April 14, 1934, according to a Facebook post by the Shreve Memorial Library. The son, who has not been named, returned the book Sunday with a note indicating the family found it while cleaning his mother’s house. “We thought that the title was appropriately spooky to turn up again after all this time right around Halloween,” the library posted in a comment on Facebook.  The library said the book is in pretty rough shape, not worth much and has been decommissioned. The library said a book and audiobook version of it are available. Still, because of the attention the book has received since being returned, officials have nicknamed it “celebrity” and have plans for it. The fine?  $3, the maximum charge for overdue books, and that was waived. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Jamie Dupree

