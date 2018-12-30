Listen Live
By the Numbers: UGA will probably be OK without Deandre Baker in Sugar Bowl
By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
by the numbers-sugar bowl-uga-deandre baker

Georgia football fans can get their statistical fix each week with By the Numbers — a stats-based look at how UGA coach Kirby Smart is doing in his attempt to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC and continue the program’s pursuit of a national championship. Today’s edition of By the Numbers looks at UGA’s defense without Deandre Baker in the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker isn’t playing in the Sugar Bowl due to concerns over how a potential injury could impact his draft stock. This is an understandable decision. Yet it still leaves a lot of UGA fans concerned about how the Bulldogs defense will respond to Baker’s absence.

Believe it or not, it might not actually be that big a deal.

The betting market certainly isn’t overreacting to Baker’s decision. According to OddsShark, Georgia opened as an 11-point favorite — depending on the sports book being cited. UGA had risen to around a 13-point favorite by the time UGA coach Kirby Smart announced Baker’s status, and in the days that followed there’s been very little movement with the point spread whatsoever.

The experts apparently don’t think the Bulldogs will miss Baker.

That probably seems surprising given the fact Baker recently won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back, and Texas’ No. 1 strength might be its wide receivers. However, one fact that remains consistently true: fans tend to overestimate the impact of missing players.

The value of absent players — typically due to injury — has been measured in the NFL for years. It’s probably not a shock to learn that top quarterbacks are worth the most — usually about 6-7 points. But what’s not as widely known is almost no other player from any other position makes any noticeable change in the odds if he doesn’t play.

“Outside of the quarterback position, there are only a handful of players capable of impacting the line, with very few players valued more than a half point,” according to Sports Insight’s David Solar.

Certainly there are plenty of Texas fans who think the loss of Baker could be worth a lot more than a half a point, especially given the way Longhorns receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey has emerged as a star performer this season.

Yet there’s a chance if Baker were playing he wouldn’t be lined up on Humphrey that much anyway.

63 of Humphrey’s 72 catches in the regular season came from the slot position according to Pro Football Focus. The responsibility for those routes would’ve likely belonged to a UGA defensive back other than Baker — who plays cornerback exclusively for the Bulldogs.

Of course, not everything that’s important can be measured with stats, and there’s certainly some circumstantial evidence that suggests Baker’s decision not to play vs. Texas could have an intangible negative impact on Georgia.

Many teams who’ve had players sit out bowl games to protect draft status have performed poorly this year.

Houston was without defensive lineman Ed Oliver and got blown out 70-14 by Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. Michigan was missing a number of players — including defensive lineman Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush — in its 41-15 drubbing by Florida in the Peach Bowl. West Virginia minus quarterback Will Grier lost 34-18 to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl. Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry skipped the Las Vegas Bowl and the Sun Devils were beaten 31-20 by Fresno State.

And worst of all, South Carolina was shutout 28-0 by Virginia in the Belk Bowl without wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Is it possible that these NFL prospects’ decisions not to play in bowl games had some sort of psychological impact on their teammates?

Who knows.

What we can assume is that UGA needs leaders to step up and remind the rest of the players that Baker’s job was done. He’d built a career for himself at Georgia that will likely end with a first-round selection in the NFL draft. Yet for the rest of the team, there’s still a lot of work to do — including beating Texas in New Orleans.

It sounds like UGA safety Richard LeCounte understands that message.

“We always knew that Dre was a senior, and he was going to be able to leave,” LeCounte told reporters this week. “We had our guys getting prepped all season to be able step up in this position and make these plays. It’s not something that shocks us or anything like that, because we knew that at some point we were going to have to answer the bell and be able to move forward. I think this is a great game to be able to show how we are doing.”

Statements like that from LeCounte make it seem UGA will be just fine.

The post By the Numbers: UGA will probably be OK without Deandre Baker in Sugar Bowl appeared first on DawgNation.

  • Miami coach Richt retires after Hurricanes finish season 7-6
    Miami coach Richt retires after Hurricanes finish season 7-6
    Mark Richt said he wants Miami to experience greatness again. And he decided someone else will have to lead the Hurricanes there. Surprising his boss, his staff and his players, Richt announced his retirement as the Hurricanes' coach Sunday — days after the end of an underachieving season, and with five years left on his contract. 'My love for The U is simply great,' Richt said in a statement. 'My true desire is for our football program to return to greatness, and while terribly difficult, I feel that stepping down is in the best interests of the program.' Richt, 58, told his staff Sunday morning, and informed athletic director Blake James of his decision around the same time. With players away for the holiday break, Richt and James alerted them by text and email shortly before the school issued a news release. Miami struggled to a 7-6 record this season, falling to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday night. The Hurricanes have lost nine of their last 16 games going back to a 10-0 start last season and were horrendous on offense at times in 2018 — totaling just 100 passing yards in their last two games of the season. James and Richt spoke Saturday about the direction of the program. James said there was no indication that Richt would retire during that conversation, though he declined to offer specifics about what was said. 'I wanted Mark to be our coach,' James said Sunday at a news conference. 'Last night, I thought he was our coach.' Richt's son, quarterbacks coach Jon Richt, was a frequent target of fan criticism. James wouldn't say if he asked Richt to make a change involving his son. 'I don't think it's a secret to anyone here that as a program offensively we hadn't operated at the level that any one of us would want including Mark, and we talked about what we need to look at and do differently,' James said. 'Mark is a very smart guy and he recognized that things needed to change on that side of the ball.' Through Saturday, Miami was ranked fifth nationally in total defense this season and 18th in scoring defense out of the 130 teams at the FBS level. The Hurricanes were 67th in scoring offense, 104th in total offense and 112th in passing offense — all areas in which Miami expected to excel when it hired Richt in 2015. The year clearly took a toll. Miami lost four straight games midway through the season, with Richt calling that time 'probably the most difficult time that I have been through as a coach.' Confusion reigned after Richt's announcement. Some assistant coaches and staffers who walked into the building that houses the football offices expressed shock. Tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Hartley walked out of the building and got into his vehicle, shook the hand of a well-wisher in the parking lot and shrugged. Some members of Richt's staff turned down other jobs in recent days to stay with him. They'll likely soon be looking for work elsewhere. 'I want to express my sincere appreciation to the entire Hurricane family for welcoming me back home and for supporting the outstanding young men in our program,' Richt said in the statement. 'I only wish that we could have achieved greater things in return.' Players took to social media to express shock. 'I'm sick,' wide receiver Brian Hightower wrote. Tight end Brevin Jordan tweeted at James, expressing hope that Hartley is retained. Former Miami wide receiver Sam Bruce, who was dismissed by Richt in 2016 for violations of team policy, said he would like to return to the school. Richt said he was not forced out, and that the decision to retire was his. He was 26-13 at Miami, and 171-64 in 18 seasons between Georgia and the Hurricanes. James said he will now aim to 'go and get the best person for the job.' Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who likely would have been a strong candidate for the job — and may get approached by the Hurricanes now anyway — left Miami earlier this month to take over as coach at Temple. Several underclassmen also are considering leaving Miami early for the NFL draft, and running back Travis Homer signed with an agent Sunday. Richt gave no indication that he was considering an early exit. He arrived at Miami in December 2015, spearheaded the building of an indoor practice facility that opened earlier this season and signed an extension in May that kept him under contract through 2023. He was making just over $4 million annually. 'The decision came after a great deal of thought, discussions with my family and prayer,' Richt said. 'This was my decision.' ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Ryan has TD catch, 2 TD passes; Falcons beat Bucs 34-32
    Ryan has TD catch, 2 TD passes; Falcons beat Bucs 34-32
    Matt Ryan's first career reception went for a touchdown and the Atlanta quarterback also threw for 378 yards and two TDs to help the Falcons conclude a disappointing season with a 34-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Matt Bryant's second field goal, a 37-yarder as time expired, provided the winning points after Jameis Winston rallied the Bucs (5-11) from a 31-20 deficit to a one-point lead with just over five minutes to go. The Falcons (7-9) escaped a 17-0 hole with Ryan leading scoring drives on five consecutive possessions from late in the second quarter until early in the fourth. He began the comeback with a 19-yard scoring throw to Julio Jones and also tossed a 7-yarder to Calvin Ridley. In between, Ryan caught a 5-yard TD pass from receiver Mohamed Sanu, Bryant kicked a 49-yard field goal and Tevin Coleman scored on a 23-yard run. Ryan finished 31 of 44 with one interception, a fourth-quarter pick that led to Winston's second TD pass of the day — to Chris Godwin for Tampa Bay's brief 32-31 lead. Mike Evans also caught of a pair of TD passes from Winston, who was 22 of 35 for 345 yards and four TDs with one interception. Jones finished with nine receptions for 138 yards. Sanu had seven catches for 90 yards, in addition to throwing his fourth career touchdown pass. Godwin had six catches for 114 yards and Evans had six receptions for 106 yards for the Bucs, who finished last in the NFC South for the seventh time in eight years. Tampa Bay dropped to 19-29 in three seasons under coach Dirk Koetter, whose job could be at stake after consecutive 5-11 finishes. The Bucs finished with a four-game losing streak, and also must decide if Winston is their quarterback of the future. Winston missed the first three games of the season while serving a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal contact policy and was benched twice before regaining his starting job down the stretch. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2015 draft is due to earn $20.92 million next season in the final year of the contract he signed as a rookie; however, the salary is only guaranteed in the event of injury. The Falcons concluded a season marred by injuries on a three-game winning streak. INJURIES Buccaneers: WR DeSean Jackson (Achilles) was inactive for the fourth time in five weeks. DE Carl Nassib (shoulder) also did not dress. ... CB Carlton Davis left in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. ... S Isaiah Johnson left with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. UP NEXT Falcons: Just two years removed from appearing in the Super Bowl, they will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015 when they finished 8-8 in their first season under coach Dan Quinn. Buccaneers: Must decide if Koetter's three-year record, which includes double-digit losses the past two seasons, is good enough to retain his job. General manager Jason Licht's future could be in jeopardy, too. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
  • Keep those umbrellas handy: Showers moving through Sunday
    Keep those umbrellas handy: Showers moving through Sunday
    Drizzle and light showers will continue across parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Katie Walls wants to remind viewers to keep their umbrellas handy and if you are driving tonight, dense fog will be a concern. Walls is tracking the risk and timing of heavy rain that will arrive on New Year's Eve, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.  TRENDING STORIES: Government shutdown by the numbers: Who isn't getting paid? Mother accused of hiding daughter's diabetes diagnosis, allowing her to die 'She was vibrant:' Family mourns mother of 6 killed in Christmas Eve crash  
  • Lion escapes enclosure, kills 1 in North Carolina conservation center
    Lion escapes enclosure, kills 1 in North Carolina conservation center
    One person is dead after a lion got out of its enclosure at a Burlington, North Carolina, conservation center. WGHP reported that officials with The Conservators Center, a nonprofit organization that cares for more than 80 rare, threatened and endangered animal species in captivity, said the incident happened Sunday while a team of workers was doing a routine enclosure cleaning. WFMY reported that, according to a news release from the organization, the team was led by a professionally-trained animal keeper. >> Read more trending news  According to center officials, one of the lions left a locked space and went where workers were cleaning the enclosure, quickly killing one worker. WTVD reported that the lion was shot and killed so county personnel could get to the worker, whose name was not released. The family of the victim has not been notified yet, according to WTVD. It is not clear how the lion got out. An investigation is ongoing and the center, which is typically open to the public, is closed until further notice.
  • 400-pound Peep drops in Pennsylvania to ring in New Year 
    400-pound Peep drops in Pennsylvania to ring in New Year 
    A 400-pound illuminated Peep drops Monday to celebrate the New Year.  >> Read more trending news  The “Chick Drop” is the culmination of Peepfest, a two-day event in Bethlehem, the town where the marshmallow candy is made.  This year marks the 10th anniversary of the festival. The giant Peep, which is inedible, drops at 5:15 p.m.
  • Carters visit Ebenezer for final Sunday worship service of the year
    Carters visit Ebenezer for final Sunday worship service of the year
    Former President Jimmy Carter was praised as “a living example” of living the good life during morning worship services at Ebenezer Baptist Church Sunday morning, for continuing to give back well after he left the Oval Office nearly 40 years ago. Carter, his wife, Rosalynn, and 43 members of their family joined the congregation at the historic Atlanta church for the last Sunday service of the year. “I’m glad to be back in Ebenezer,” he said to a nearly packed house, lamenting his most recent visits to the storied church were for funerals. “I feel at home when Rev. Warnock preaches and not having to sit at a funeral at the same time.” There was no particular reason for the visit, other than to worship ahead of the new year. The Carters are typically on vacation or mission trips during the holiday, but chose to stay in Georgia this year. Also in attendance for Sunday morning’s service were members of the Harvard men’s basketball team and former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Woodson. “I want to bring you greetings from Plains, Georgia,” the 94-year-old former president said from his second-row seat near the center of the church sanctuary. He noted that in his small hometown: “We’ve got 700 people … and 11 churches.” Carter’s faith has been a big part of his persona since he was first welcomed on the national stage. After leaving the White House, he continued teaching Sunday school. His home church in Plains, Maranatha Baptist Church, usually sees between 20 and 25 people during church services. On Sundays when Carter is scheduled to teach Sunday school, that number can reach above 500. At one point, Carter acknowledged the large contingent of family members accompanying him to the famous Atlanta church on Sunday morning. Grandson Jason Carter and his family are members at Ebenezer. “I can’t say they’re all Baptists, but we’re working on them,” he said to laughs from the congregation. The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Ebenezer’s pastor, said he was honored that the Carters chose to worship at the Atlanta church during the holiday season. “We are blessed today, in so many ways,” Warnock began his sermon. “We are deeply honored to have in our presence a man and a woman who continue to inspire us in so many ways. Inspired by his leadership in the Oval Office, and after the Oval Office.” As is the case many weekends, Warnock’s words were peppered with subtle political jabs, reading from the Gospel of Luke and relaying the story more as a battle cry for people understanding their place in life’s metaphorical food chain, with less focus on materialism. “What does it mean to live the good life, and how do you see it?” he said. “We need to look at life differently. I don’t know about you, but I need more than things going into the new year. I need somebody. I don’t need something. Thank God we’ve got a living example of the Gospel in Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. They could have traded all their time in the White House to enrich themselves. Everybody else does. “Instead, they chose to build homes for the poor all across the country.” Warnock was referencing how the Carters have long been advocates for Habitat for Humanity, which builds homes using volunteer labor and assists people who are in need of affordable housing. Before the Carters got involved, the organization had built fewer than 1,000 homes. In the decades since, millions have been built. Next week, Carter, also a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is scheduled to worship at his home church in Plains. Not surprisingly, the man whom many, including Warnock, call “the most famous Sunday school teacher in the world,” is on the schedule to teach at 10 a.m. next Sunday.
