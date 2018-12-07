Listen Live
College
By the Numbers: Plenty of reasons for UGA fans to be excited about the Sugar Bowl
By: Brandon Adams DawgNation
by the numbers-uga-sugar bowl

Georgia football fans can get their statistical fix each week with By the Numbers — a stats-based look at how UGA coach Kirby Smart is doing in his attempt to keep the Bulldogs on top of the SEC and continue the program’s pursuit of a national championship. Today’s edition of By the Numbers looks at the significance of Georgia’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Texas.

 Let’s face it: The Sugar Bowl is a bit of a letdown for most Georgia fans given how close the Bulldogs came to returning to the College Football Playoff. UGA’s loss to Alabama will sting for a while, but hopefully DawgNation will soon come to realize that earning a trip to New Orleans to take on Texas is far more than just a consolation prize.

First of all, the Sugar Bowl is by any definition a major bowl. Over the years, the games included in that category have shifted, but the Sugar Bowl has always been one of them.

With that in mind, this will be the first time UGA’s made trips to so-called “major” bowls in consecutive seasons since the 1980-83 seasons when it went to three-straight Sugar Bowls and a Cotton Bowl.

That feat shouldn’t be disregarded. It’s another example of the transformation the program has undertaken since Kirby Smart became coach.

After UGA’s major bowl streak in the early 80s, the program went 19 seasons without making it back to the Sugar Bowl — the postseason destination traditionally awarded to the SEC champion.

Former coach Mark Richt led the Bulldogs to three Sugar Bowls — in 2002, 2005 and 2007. However, his teams averaged more than three losses per season in each of the years following the Sugar Bowl appearance.

Smart’s consistency over the last two years has set a new standard for the program.

Another intriguing facet of the upcoming Sugar Bowl is the matchup with Texas, one of the most well-known programs in the sport.

According to Winsipedia, Texas has the seventh-highest all-time winning percentage. This will be UGA’s fifth game in the last two seasons against teams in the top 10 of all-time winning percentage. UGA — which is 13th — has played Notre Dame, Oklahoma and twice against Alabama over that span.

UGA’s Sugar Bowl date with the Longhorns will also end a 34-year drought of games against Texas — which it last played in the 1984 Cotton Bowl.

The Bulldogs’ longest-remaining stretches without playing all-time top 10 programs will then be: 26 years since playing Ohio State, 53 years since playing Michigan and 58 years since playing USC.

Of course, the significance of UGA vs. Texas isn’t all about the past.

The game could also make a major statement about Georgia’s future too. The last time the Bulldogs played in the Sugar Bowl it beat Hawaii 41-10 in 2008. UGA returned most of its major contributors for the following season and was rewarded with a preseason No. 1 ranking.

Georgia didn’t handle the hype of that designation particularly well then, but as recent history indicates: Smart has made the Bulldogs a completely different program.

Given the talent UGA returns for 2019, the Sugar Bowl could once again prove to be a springboard to a lofty preseason ranking for Georgia next season, and it could set in motion a series of events that lead to another major postseason destination as well.

It could use the momentum of the Sugar Bowl to propel the program back into the Playoff and a long way away from any kind of bowl that could be described as a “letdown.”

The post By the Numbers: Plenty of reasons for UGA fans to be excited about the Sugar Bowl appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • United goes for a real rarity: a championship in Atlanta
    United goes for a real rarity: a championship in Atlanta
    When Atlanta United reached Saturday's MLS Cup final, the 2-year-old soccer team moved to the cusp of a truly rare accomplishment. The last big league championship in this city was captured on Oct. 28, 1995 , when the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cleveland Indians 1-0 in Game 6 of the World Series. In case anyone is counting, that was 8,442 days ago. Even taking into account minor leagues and fringe sports, only four teams have claimed titles since Atlanta became a big league city with the arrival of the Braves from Milwaukee in 1966 (followed a few months later by the Falcons, an NFL expansion team). United goalkeeper Brad Guzan said the team is aware of Atlanta's long history of sporting heartache and what a title would mean to the entire state. 'We know about it. We hear about it,' he said on the eve of the championship game against Portland. The MLS Cup 'is not just for us as a team, as a club, as an organization. It's for the city of Atlanta. It's for the state of Georgia. We know we've got a couple of bigger causes.' A recap of the city's pro sports heartache: BASEBALL Before the Braves moved south, the minor league Atlanta Crackers won numerous pennants and league titles, earning the nickname 'Yankees of the Minors.' The Braves are known for their postseason failures. The lone World Series title came during an unprecedented run of 14 straight division titles. Atlanta lost four times in the World Series — most notably, in 1991 with a 1-0, 10-inning defeat to the Minnesota Twins in Game 7, and in 1996 to the New York Yankees when they blew a 6-0 lead at home with a chance to take a commanding series lead. The Braves are currently mired in a streak of nine straight postseason series losses. Beyond the big leagues, a Triple-A team in suburban Gwinnett County lost in its only finals appearance in 2016. FOOTBALL The Falcons have been to the Super Bowl on two occasions. Both times, they came up short. Their most notorious setback was just two seasons ago , when Atlanta built a 28-3 lead late in the third quarter against New England. Tom Brady and the Patriots rallied for a 34-28 victory in overtime, the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. The city once had an Arena Football League team. In their lone ArenaBowl appearance, the Georgia Force lost 51-48 when Colorado kicked a field goal on the final play of the game. BASKETBALL The Atlanta Hawks, who moved to the city from St. Louis in 1968, have never advanced to the NBA Finals. Their best season came in 2014-15, when they posted the best record in the East but were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference final . The Atlanta Dream have reached the WNBA Finals three times. The result: three losses — each time via sweep. HOCKEY Atlanta is the only city to lose two NHL franchises: the Flames moved to Calgary in 1980, while the Thrashers bolted for Winnipeg in 2011. Neither won a postseason series. The Flames made the playoffs six of their eight seasons in Atlanta, but lost in the opening round each time. The Thrashers were swept in the lone postseason appearance of their 11 seasons. Atlanta fared better on the minor league front. The Knights won the now-defunct International Hockey League's Turner Cup in 1994. But the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators, who play in suburban Gwinnett County, have yet to win a title. They fell to Alaska in their only trip to the Kelly Cup finals in 2006. SOCCER The Atlanta Chiefs could be classified as the city's first major champion, capturing the inaugural North American Soccer League title in 1968 with a 3-0 victory over the San Diego Toros. Perhaps it was more fitting that the Chiefs lost in their only other trip to the finals, falling 2-0 at home to the Dallas Tornado in the deciding game of a best-of-three series in 1971. The Chiefs lasted a total of 10 seasons with two different franchises, going out of business for good after the 1981 season. In between the Chiefs and United's launch in 2017, Atlanta had teams in several lesser-known men's leagues — with very familiar results. The Ruckus lost in the 1995 A-League final. The Silverbacks were beaten in the title game of both the USL First Division (2007) and a revived version of the North American Soccer League (2013). And let's not forget: the Atlanta Beat lost twice in the championship game of the Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA). The league lasted only three seasons. OTHER SPORTS Since titles are so hard to come by in Atlanta, we'll mention the city's indoor lacrosse team. The Georgia Swarm won the 2017 National Lacrosse League title with a 2-0 sweep of Saskatchewan. Hardly anyone noticed. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ For more AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
  • Michigan couple renovates bus for cross-country adventure
    Michigan couple renovates bus for cross-country adventure
    A Michigan couple sold their possessions and are riding off to look for America.  >> Read more trending news  Their adventure sounds like an old Simon and Garfunkel song, but Caleb and Stephanie Rutkowski are ready for some traveling on a renovated school bus they bought five months ago, WXMI reported. The couple, who were married in July 2017, will be leaving home during the holidays. After buying a 2004 Bluebird school bus, the Rutkowskis transformed the 300-square-foot vehicle into a home that included a kitchen, bathroom, entertainment area and a king-size bed, the television station reported. 'They're actually pretty cheap,' Caleb Rutkowski told WXMI. 'I'm a carpenter by trade, and we decided to renovate the bus in hopes of traveling one day.' The couple call the vehicle the Boom Bus. Once it was completed, they sold their belongings, rented out their home for two years and prepared to head west, the television station reported. 'It feels really good to purge all of your things and kind of evaluate what you need and what you don't need,' Stephanie Rutkowski told WXMI. 'At first (our family and friends) thought we were crazy. They probably still think we're crazy.' The Rutkowskis left Sunday on a four-leg trip to Arizona and already have traveled into Missouri. They are sharing their experiences through social media on Instagram and Facebook. 'We want to go somewhere with a mild climate,' Stephanie Rutkowski told WXMI. 'We like to hike, and our goal is not to be on the bus but to be outside enjoying nature and everything God created for us to enjoy.
  • Top dogs: Max, Bella are most popular canine names of 2018
    Top dogs: Max, Bella are most popular canine names of 2018
    Is your dog's name on the 'most popular' list? >> Read more trending news  Rover.com looked at its recent database of more than 1 million dog names and found the most popular for 2018. Max comes in at number one for for male dogs, followed by Charlie, Cooper and Buddy. For female dogs, the most popular name is Bella, followed by Lucy, Luna and Daisy. The name Cardi was 50 percent more popular for dogs this year, as well as the name Gambino. Dogs named after a popular villain were also trending, with Loki taking the top spot in that category. Find the full list by clicking here.
  • Deja vu: Runaway giant spool rolls down Houston inters
    Deja vu: Runaway giant spool rolls down Houston inters
    Those runaway spools are becoming a big problem for drivers in Houston. >> Read more trending news  About 25 students, along with their teachers and principal, were riding on a school bus Friday headed for a field trip when an 18-wheeler lost a giant spool, KTRK reported. It’s the third time since October that a spool has gotten loose on a Houston interstate. On Oct. 25, drivers dodged a giant spool that rolled onto I-10 just before lunchtime. On Nov. 12, drivers avoided two spools near the East Freeway, the television station reported. >> Giant industrial spool snarls traffic in Houston Friday, students from the Mirus Academy in Katy were heading to the Holocaust Museum when they saw the spool. 'We're talking and we look outside and there was a big blue thing rolling down the highway and went from the left side to the right side,' a student named Sydney told KTRK. 'When you're taking a group of students, you don't expect a Ferris wheel to come right at you,' Principal Laura Hogan, who captured some of the incident on her cell phone, told the television station. 'The bus driver let out a loud 'yelp' and started to slam on the brakes,” Hogan told KTRK. “I thought we were about to get in a wreck, so I braced myself and looked up about to see a wreck going to happen, but what I saw was a gigantic spool.” The truck driver was cited, the television station reported. There were no injuries.
  • Virginia city hopes to heal after man's murder conviction
    Virginia city hopes to heal after man's murder conviction
    A man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia was convicted Friday of first-degree murder, a verdict that local civil rights activists hope will help heal a community still scarred by the violence and the racial tensions it inflamed nationwide. A state jury rejected defense arguments that James Alex Fields Jr. acted in self-defense during a 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Jurors also convicted Fields of eight other charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and hit and run. Fields, 21, drove to Virginia from his home in Maumee, Ohio, to support the white nationalists. As a large group of counterprotesters marched through Charlottesville singing and laughing, he stopped his car, backed up, then sped into the crowd, according to testimony from witnesses and video surveillance shown to jurors. Prosecutors told the jury that Fields was angry after witnessing violent clashes between the two sides earlier in the day. The violence prompted police to shut down the rally before it even officially began. Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist, was killed, and nearly three dozen others were injured. The trial featured emotional testimony from survivors who described devastating injuries and long, complicated recoveries. After the verdict was read in court, some of those who were injured embraced Heyer's mother, Susan Bro. She left the courthouse without commenting. Fields' mother, Samantha Bloom, who is disabled, left the courthouse in a wheelchair without commenting. A group of about a dozen local civil rights activists stood in front of the courthouse after the verdict with their right arms raised in the air. 'They will not replace us! They will not replace us!' they yelled, in a response to the chants heard during the 2017 rally, when some white nationalists shouted: 'You will not replace us! and 'Jews will not replace us.' Charlottesville City Councilor Wes Bellamy said he hopes the verdict 'allows our community to take another step toward healing and moving forward.' Charlottesville civil rights activist Tanesha Hudson said she sees the guilty verdict as the city's way of saying, 'We will not tolerate this in our city.' 'We don't stand for this type of hate. We just don't,' she said. White nationalist Richard Spencer, who had been scheduled to speak at the Unite the Right rally, described the verdict as a 'miscarriage of justice.' 'I am sadly not shocked, but I am appalled by this,' he told The Associated Press. 'He was treated as a terrorist from the get-go.' Spencer had questioned whether Fields could get a fair trial since the case was 'so emotional.' 'There does not seem to be any reasonable evidence put forward that he engaged in murderous intent,' Spencer said. Spencer popularized the term 'alt-right' to describe a fringe movement loosely mixing white nationalism, anti-Semitism and other far-right extremist views. He said he doesn't feel any personal responsibility for the violence that erupted in Charlottesville. 'Absolutely not,' he said. 'As a citizen, I have a right to protest. I have a right to speak. That is what I came to Charlottesville to do.' The far-right rally in August 2017 had been organized in part to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Hundreds of Ku Klux Klan members, neo-Nazis and other white nationalists — emboldened by the election of President Donald Trump — streamed into the college town for one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists in a decade. Some dressed in battle gear. Afterward, Trump inflamed tensions even further when he said 'both sides' were to blame, a comment some saw as a refusal to condemn racism. According to one of his former teachers, Fields was known in high school for being fascinated with Nazism and idolizing Adolf Hitler. Jurors were shown a text message he sent to his mother days before the rally that included an image of the notorious German dictator. When his mother pleaded with him to be careful, he replied: 'we're not the one (sic) who need to be careful.' During one of two recorded phone calls Fields made to his mother from jail in the months after he was arrested, he told her he had been mobbed 'by a violent group of terrorists' at the rally. In another, Fields referred to the mother of the woman who was killed as a 'communist' and 'one of those anti-white supremacists.' Prosecutors also showed jurors a meme Fields posted on Instagram three months before the rally in which bodies are shown being thrown into the air after a car hits a crowd of people identified as protesters. He posted the meme publicly to his Instagram page and sent a similar image as a private message to a friend in May 2017. But Fields' lawyers told the jury that he drove into the crowd on the day of the rally because he feared for his life and was 'scared to death' by earlier violence he had witnessed. A video of Fields being interrogated after the crash showed him sobbing and hyperventilating after he was told a woman had died and others were seriously injured. Wednesday Bowie, who was struck by Fields' car and suffered a broken pelvis and other injuries, said she felt gratified by the guilty verdict. 'This is the best I've been in a year and a half,' Bowie said. The jury will reconvene Monday to recommend a sentence. Under Virginia law, jurors can recommend from 20 years to life in prison on the first-degree murder charge. Fields is eligible for the death penalty if convicted of separate federal hate crime charges. No trial has been scheduled yet.
  • 'Does Nikolas Cruz deserve to die?': Broward school pulls quiz about Parkland shooter 
    'Does Nikolas Cruz deserve to die?': Broward school pulls quiz about Parkland shooter 
    A reading comprehension quiz that a Broward County high school teacher distributed to ninth-grade students Friday has drawn criticism because the subject matter references the mass shooting at a Florida school where 17 people died last February. >> Read more trending news  The assignment, titled 'Does Nikolas Cruz Deserve to Die?' included an article about capital punishment published Oct. 8 in The New York Times Upfront Magazine. The current events magazine, which is published by Scholastic Inc. in partnership with The New York Times, is geared toward high school students. Nikolas Cruz allegedly killed 17 people and injured 17 others on Valentine's Day at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Coral Glades High School posted the following statement on its website: 'Coral Glades High School administration was unaware that an assignment, which included insensitive content concerning Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, had been distributed to students today. The material was from a subscription-based publication, used as a curriculum resource. The school’s leadership has pulled the assignment, is instituting an approved review process of all such materials and regrets that this incident occurred. Broward County Public Schools is working with the publisher to make them aware of our concerns.'  The Scholastic Corporation released the following statement: '(The New York Times Upfront) is a current events magazine published by Scholastic for students in grades 9 through 12, created to provide balanced, age-appropriate information that can be used as teaching resources in the classroom. Each issue of the magazine is accompanied by a teacher's guide, and contains information designed to help inform classroom discussions and activities. The Oct. 8, 2018, issue of (The New York Times Upfront) contained an article about capital punishment with a headline that referenced the perpetrator of the tragic Parkland shootings. A quiz in the accompanying teacher's guide also mentioned the perpetrator by name. The article and the quiz were intended only to provide a platform for meaningful conversations around the history, civics and social impact of the death penalty. We deeply regret if the use of this real life example added in any way to the ongoing suffering of the students, families and educators of the Parkland community.
