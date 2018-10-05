Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

The Friday Five, Vanderbilt edition

You know the drill by now. Obviously Georgia is going to have to play well as a team to win on Saturday but some players will need to have a better game than others. These are the five that we think will have strong games for the Bulldogs.

Jake Fromm: Sophomore quarterback

A surprising addition but this is more for Fromm than the Georgia team. The sophomore quarterback hasn’t had a bad game yet per say, but also hasn’t a truly great performance either. The schedule and pass defenses are about to get much tougher so Fromm could really use a great game to quite some of the concerns about the Georgia offense. We think Fromm is able to do just that against a middle of the pack Vanderbilt defense.

Deandre Baker: Senior cornerback

Stop us if you’ve heard this before. The opposing team has one of the best wide receivers in the SEC—Vanderbilt’s Kalija Lipscomb leads the SEC in receptions and receiving yards— and Baker will likely see a steady of diet of him. Baker has aced every test so far this season, and we think he’s going to do it again on Saturday. He could add another interception or Vanderbilt could go the Missouri route and just not throw at him at all.

Isaiah Wilson: Redshirt freshman offensive tackle

Fromm took some hits last week and a lot of it came from the right side of the offensive line, specifically the edge. Wilson rotated in and out of the game with senior Kendall Baker but neither were really able to shine. With Andrew Thomas locking down the left side, expect more teams to try and exploit Wilson, who we expect to have a bounce back game against Vanderbilt.

D’Andre Walker: Senior outside linebacker

Walker will remain a fixture on this list until opposing teams prove that they can block him. He’s now got 4.0 sacks on the season and constantly lives in the other team’s backfield. Expect him to make things incredibly uncomfortable for Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur.

D’Andre Swift: Sophomore running back

Swift first started to show some promise last week as he found the endzone twice. Vanderbilt meanwhile has given up over 250-yards rushing in its last two games against FBS schools (Notre Dame and South Carolina), so expect one of Georgia’s running backs to crack the 100 yard mark. We think that’ll be Swift for the first time in his career.

Benny Snell is not better than Herschel Walker

Look, I better than anyone knows that the content grind never stops. And Benny Snell is having a fabulous season for the Kentucky Wildcats, as he leads the SEC in rushing. But to mention his name in the same sentence as Georgia legend Herschel Walker is a bit of stretch.

But yet that didn’t stop whoever is running the Paul Finebaum Twitter account to ask the question: “Is Benny Snell better than Herschel Walker?”

Is Benny Snell better than Herschel Walker? #CFB pic.twitter.com/Nlm2aFqHZC — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 4, 2018

Based on the vast number of replies to the tweet, over 600, most people think it is a resounding no.

Snell has done some great things of his own this season and in his career at Kentucky. And it’s also unfair for anyone to compare Snell to Walker, who is arguably the best running back to ever play college football.

Walker is the SEC’s all-time leading rusher and the only running back in the conference’s history to top 5,000 yards. And he did it in just three seasons. He arguably should’ve won multiple Heisman Trophies and led Georgia to a national championship. Snell on the other hand just crossed the 3,000 yard plateau last week against South Carolina.

He’ll no doubt be a tough cover and tackle for Georgia when the Bulldogs visit on Nov. 3. But it’s not like UGA and company will be trying to figure out to bring down Herschel Walker.

Week 6 College Football Picks

After a 3-3 week, a fourth straight non-losing week, we’re back for some more picks. And as always, please don’t actually put your hard-earned money on these picks.

Vanderbilt at at No. 2 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network, Radio-WSB 95.5 FM and 750 AM: Georgia has been very sluggish in its last two games against Tennessee and Missouri. LSU is looming. This has all the makings of a classic “trap” game. And yet I think Georgia flexes its muscles and wins with ease on Saturday. Georgia 52 (-27), Vanderbilt 14

No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma, Noon ET, ABC: Given the College Football Playoff implications in this game, and the fact that it’s one of the best spectacles in college football, Oklahoma-Texas is a must watch for any college football fan. And you heard it here first, as the Longhorns are back and will upset Oklahoma. Texas 30 (+7), Oklahoma 24

No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS: Florida looked very good on defense a week ago, holding Mississippi State to just 6 points. It welcomes LSU, a team who has had some offensive issues, the Ole Miss game non-withstanding. The last four times these two have met it’s been a one-possession game. We expect that to continue on Saturday, with LSU squeezing out another narrow win in The Swamp. LSU 14 (LSU -2.5), Florida 10

No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN: Both of these teams have struggled in recent weeks, as the Joe Moorhead era has gotten off to a rough start and Auburn was in a one-possession game against Southern Miss in the fourth quarter last week. Southern Miss is not good. But I think that Auburn’s front 7 is still stout and this Mississippi State offense stinks. This game could be 3-2 ugly, but Auburn will come out on top. Auburn 13 (-4), Mississippi State 3

No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2: As Brandon Adams pointed out on DawgNation Daily on Thursday, this line is just fishy. Kentucky has played great the past two weeks, while Texas A&M looked suspect against Arkansas. And yet the Aggies are the favorite in this game, and I kind of like them at home to end the Wildcats’ unbeaten season. Texas A&M 24 (-6), Kentucky 17

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ABC: Notre Dame made me look dumb last week as the Fighting Irish stomped Stanford at home. I won’t make the same mistake twice, even if this is a game that Georgia really needs Notre Dame to lose for College Football Playoff purposes. Notre Dame 34 (-7), Virginia Tech 17

Record on the season: 17-12-1(Against the Spread)

