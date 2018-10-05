Listen Live
BREAKING NEWS:

Senate votes to move forward with Kavanaugh nomination.

College
The five players who are going to lead Georgia to a win over Vanderbilt
The five players who are going to lead Georgia to a win over Vanderbilt

By: Connor Riley DawgNation
Georgia football-Vanderbilt-Jake Fromm-Deandre Baker

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

The Friday Five, Vanderbilt edition

You know the drill by now. Obviously Georgia is going to have to play well as a team to win on Saturday but some players will need to have a better game than others. These are the five that we think will have strong games for the Bulldogs.

Jake Fromm: Sophomore quarterback

A surprising addition but this is more for Fromm than the Georgia team. The sophomore quarterback hasn’t had a bad game yet per say, but also hasn’t a truly great performance either. The schedule and pass defenses are about to get much tougher so Fromm could really use a great game to quite some of the concerns about the Georgia offense. We think Fromm is able to do just that against a middle of the pack Vanderbilt defense.

Deandre Baker: Senior cornerback

Stop us if you’ve heard this before. The opposing team has one of the best wide receivers in the SEC—Vanderbilt’s Kalija Lipscomb leads the SEC in receptions and receiving yards— and Baker will likely see a steady of diet of him. Baker has aced every test so far this season, and we think he’s going to do it again on Saturday. He could add another interception or Vanderbilt could go the Missouri route and just not throw at him at all.

Isaiah Wilson: Redshirt freshman offensive tackle

Fromm took some hits last week and a lot of it came from the right side of the offensive line, specifically the edge. Wilson rotated in and out of the game with senior Kendall Baker but neither were really able to shine. With Andrew Thomas locking down the left side, expect more teams to try and exploit Wilson, who we expect to have a bounce back game against Vanderbilt.

D’Andre Walker: Senior outside linebacker

Walker will remain a fixture on this list until opposing teams prove that they can block him. He’s now got 4.0 sacks on the season and constantly lives in the other team’s backfield. Expect him to make things incredibly uncomfortable for Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur.

D’Andre Swift: Sophomore running back

Swift first started to show some promise last week as he found the endzone twice. Vanderbilt meanwhile has given up over 250-yards rushing in its last two games against FBS schools (Notre Dame and South Carolina), so expect one of Georgia’s running backs to crack the 100 yard mark. We think that’ll be Swift for the first time in his career.

Benny Snell is not better than Herschel Walker

Look, I better than anyone knows that the content grind never stops. And Benny Snell is having a fabulous season for the Kentucky Wildcats, as he leads the SEC in rushing. But to mention his name in the same sentence as Georgia legend Herschel Walker is a bit of stretch.

But yet that didn’t stop whoever is running the Paul Finebaum Twitter account to ask the question: “Is Benny Snell better than Herschel Walker?”

Based on the vast number of replies to the tweet, over 600, most people think it is a resounding no.

Snell has done some great things  of his own this season and in his career at Kentucky. And it’s also unfair for anyone to compare Snell to Walker, who is arguably the best running back to ever play college football.

Walker is the SEC’s all-time leading rusher and the only running back in the conference’s history to top 5,000 yards. And he did it in just three seasons. He arguably should’ve won multiple Heisman Trophies and led Georgia to a national championship. Snell on the other hand just crossed the 3,000 yard plateau last week against South Carolina.

He’ll no doubt be a tough cover and tackle for Georgia when the Bulldogs visit on Nov. 3. But it’s not like UGA and company will be trying to figure out to bring down Herschel Walker.

Week 6 College Football Picks

After a 3-3 week, a fourth straight non-losing week, we’re back for some more picks. And as always, please don’t actually put your hard-earned money on these picks.

Vanderbilt at at No. 2 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET,  SEC Network, Radio-WSB 95.5 FM and 750 AM: Georgia has been very sluggish in its last two games against Tennessee and Missouri. LSU is looming. This has all the makings of a classic “trap” game. And yet I think Georgia flexes its muscles and wins with ease on Saturday. Georgia 52 (-27), Vanderbilt 14

No. 19 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma, Noon ET, ABC: Given the College Football Playoff implications in this game, and the fact that it’s one of the best spectacles in college football, Oklahoma-Texas is a must watch for any college football fan. And you heard it here first, as the Longhorns are back and will upset Oklahoma. Texas 30 (+7), Oklahoma 24

No. 5 LSU at No. 22 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS: Florida looked very good on defense a week ago, holding Mississippi State to just 6 points. It welcomes LSU, a team who has had some offensive issues, the Ole Miss game non-withstanding. The last four times these two have met it’s been a one-possession game. We expect that to continue on Saturday, with LSU squeezing out another narrow win in The Swamp. LSU 14 (LSU -2.5), Florida 10

No. 8 Auburn at Mississippi State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN: Both of these teams have struggled in recent weeks, as the Joe Moorhead era has gotten off to a rough start and Auburn was in a one-possession game against Southern Miss in the fourth quarter last week. Southern Miss is not good. But I think that Auburn’s front 7 is still stout and this Mississippi State offense stinks. This game could be 3-2 ugly, but Auburn will come out on top. Auburn 13 (-4), Mississippi State 3

No. 13 Kentucky at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2: As Brandon Adams pointed out on DawgNation Daily on Thursday, this line is just fishy. Kentucky has played great the past two weeks, while Texas A&M looked suspect against Arkansas. And yet the Aggies are the favorite in this game, and I kind of like them at home to end the Wildcats’ unbeaten season. Texas A&M 24 (-6), Kentucky 17

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 24 Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ABC: Notre Dame made me look dumb last week as the Fighting Irish stomped Stanford at home. I won’t make the same mistake twice, even if this is a game that Georgia really needs Notre Dame to lose for College Football Playoff purposes. Notre Dame 34 (-7), Virginia Tech 17

Record on the season: 17-12-1(Against the Spread)

Best stories from around DawgNation

The post The five players who are going to lead Georgia to a win over Vanderbilt appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Senate advances Kavanaugh past procedural hurdle in 51-49 vote
    Senate advances Kavanaugh past procedural hurdle in 51-49 vote
    With the final outcome still unclear, the Senate on Friday morning narrowly voted to force an end to debate on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, clearing the way for a final vote as soon as Saturday, as both parties continued to trade verbal barbs over the controversial nomination process for President Donald Trump’s pick to take a seat on the high court. “It’s time to vote,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said bluntly, as he spent more time in his final remarks before the cloture vote slamming the actions of Democrats during the confirmation process, rather than talking about the reasons why Kavanaugh should be on the Supreme Court. “We have the opportunity to advance the nomination of an incredibly well-qualified and well-respected jurist to a post that demands such excellence,” McConnell said just before the procedural vote. “We saw a man filled with anger and aggression,” countered Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), as Democrats questioned the ‘temperament’ of Kavanaugh. After the vote, the President expressed his excitement with the outcome: Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018 The Senate was hushed as most Senators were at their desks as their names were called. Only two Senators broke with their parties – Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voted against proceeding to a final vote, while Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), whose re-election bid has been repeatedly targeted by President Trump, nevertheless bailed out the White House by breaking ranks with his fellow Democrats. But the final outcome was still in doubt after the cloture vote. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she would announce her final decision on Kavanaugh in a 3 pm floor speech, and it was not immediately clear how Manchin would vote on the Kavanaugh nomination. After the vote ended, no Senators stepped up to debate, as a series of intense conversations developed on the Senate floor, some involving top Republicans, others involving Collins and Murkowski. Democrats ridiculed the process for Kavanaugh, saying the extra FBI review had only scratched the surface of what needed to be discussed. “This so-called “investigation” is a complete sham,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA). Under the rules, up to 30 hours of debate is now allowed on the Kavanaugh nomination, meaning a final vote could take place by around 5 pm on Saturday.
  • Ohio State's bill for sex misconduct inquiry: $1.5M so far
    Ohio State's bill for sex misconduct inquiry: $1.5M so far
    Ohio State University has been billed about $1.5 million and counting for the investigation into a team doctor accused of sexual misconduct against scores of athletes and other young men decades ago. Most of that cost is for Perkins Coie, the Seattle-based law firm hired to investigate claims raised this year about now-deceased physician Richard Strauss, according to a list of related invoices provided by the university. The list contains no details about the expenses and reflects invoices only through Aug. 17. The lawyers have indicated they might be able to wrap up fact-finding efforts in the ongoing, 6-month-old investigation this fall. The invoices include about $71,000 for a separate law firm representing Ohio State in three related lawsuits , and nearly $46,000 for a third firm representing the university in the investigation. Strauss killed himself in 2005. His relatives initially said they were shocked by the allegations and haven't publicly commented since then. The case has drawn comparisons to the sexual abuse scandal that sent former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to prison and led Michigan State University to agree to a $500 million settlement. Ohio State has reiterated that it's committed to learning the truth and grateful for those who have come forward with information about Strauss. At least 145 former students have given investigators firsthand accounts of alleged sexual misconduct by Strauss between 1979 and 1997, spanning nearly his entire tenure. Some of those former students have publicly shared recollections of being unnecessarily groped by Strauss during exams or ogled in locker rooms. The allegations involve male athletes from 16 sports, plus his work at the student health center and his off-campus medical office . Investigators also are reviewing whether he examined high school students and whether university officials properly responded to any concerns raised about Strauss during his tenure. The U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights is now examining whether Ohio State has responded 'promptly and equitably' to students' complaints, including claims that school officials knew about misconduct but didn't stop Strauss. Some alumni say they raised concerns about Strauss to university employees as far back as the late 1970s. His employment records released by the university include no such references, but Ohio State has a record of at least one documented complaint in 1995, when a student health center director indicated it was the first such complaint he'd received. Strauss' file indicates he previously did research, taught or practiced medicine at Harvard University, Rutgers University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Washington and the University of Hawaii. Most of those have said they have little record of Strauss, and none has said any concerns were raised about him. Ohio State has encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact Perkins Coie, which isn't proactively contacting possible victims because of concern for potentially re-traumatizing them. ___ Follow Franko on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/kantele10 ___ Have a tip? Contact the author securely at https://www.ap.org/tips
  • Woman charged with setting fire for revenge against ex-boyfriend; 100 people displaced by blaze 
    Woman charged with setting fire for revenge against ex-boyfriend; 100 people displaced by blaze 
    A Maryland woman is accused of setting a fire to get back at her ex-boyfriend, fire officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said. Fire officials told WRC that Natasha Joyner was upset with her former boyfriend and that she set a fire at an apartment building in New Carrollton, Maryland, last month.  The fire was so big that firefighters had to get water from hydrants further away from the building since the ones at the location were depleted, a spokesperson with the Prince George’s Fire Department told WRC. No one was hurt, but the fire caused $2.2 million in damage. More than 130 residents were displaced from their homes. Four apartment buildings and 44 apartments were damaged in the fire, WJLA reported. >> Read more trending news  Joyner has been charged with first-degree arson, malicious burning and reckless endangerment among other charges, WRC reported.
  • 'Walking Dead' star trades arc of weapons for arc of story
    'Walking Dead' star trades arc of weapons for arc of story
    Andrew Lincoln will no longer evade the arc of a knife, a bullet or a bloody baseball bat wrapped with razor wire on the Georgia set where AMC's 'The Walking Dead' is filmed. The show's upcoming ninth season, which premieres Sunday night, will be the last for his character, sheriff's Deputy Rick Grimes, and Lincoln has wrapped his last scene. Now he's hoping to direct an episode of the show, so he's 'shadowing' one of the directors during filming near the small town of Senoia. 'I've always had a fascination with the language of film,' he told The Associated Press in a recent interview. 'And I'm a control freak. I have strong opinions aesthetically, and maybe it's time for me to own up to it and see if I can, you know, put my money where my mouth is.' His trademark humor finds its way into many of his answers to questions about his future. 'You're interrupting my shadowing!' he says. 'There's lessons being taught out there right now and I'm not there. Which way to point the camera is probably being taught at the moment.' The drama sometimes follows the story lines of a comic book series that debuted in 2003, but also veers from that narrative to create new tales. It's built around a cast of characters struggling to survive in a world that's fallen into chaos and become infested with zombies they call 'walkers.' The humans also break into factions and sometimes wage war with one another. As the show enters its final season with Lincoln's character, he speaks lovingly of the 'less-is-more' aspect of the upcoming season. 'There's less gas, there's less guns, there's less food,' he says. 'But we've got more tension as a result, and thrills and spills. If something goes wrong in this landscape that we inhabit now, then we're in serious trouble.' Lincoln says 'The Walking Dead' has always been an ensemble show that's not dependent on any one character. 'The themes this season are absolutely what we set out to achieve in the first season,' he said. 'It's a story of hope, family and friendship. People with nothing in common realizing that they have everything in common.' AMC President Charlie Collier said 'what started as the Rick Grimes story really became a story about a group of people helping each other survive and having each other's backs in the worst of conditions.' Collier recalled when Lincoln's character rode on horseback into a destroyed and deserted Atlanta and then waged war on the downtown streets. As Lincoln prepared to film his final episodes, he said he felt like he was watching a cruise ship slowly pulling away from him. 'On this cruise ship, there are the lights and the dancing and I can hear the clink of the glasses, but I'm sort of bobbing around in the shallows of the sea as it drifts away, you know, it continues and it continues in an amazing fashion.' Much of the show is filmed in Senoia, a small town 35 miles southwest of Atlanta. It has helped fuel the film industry in Georgia, which has boomed in the past decade. 'Atlanta was not a place I knew,' Lincoln said, 'and over the last decade it's become the new hub of the industry.' He had always envisioned coming to the United States from his native England 'as a sort of gateway to literally trying to raise my profile so I could keep working in America.' 'It kind of worked,' he says. 'It went beyond anybody's expectations — this show and the success of this show — it was always with a future to working here.' Lincoln lives in an Atlanta suburb, where the stories about him include one from a Halloween evening, where he ran into a foreign exchange student dressed in a zombie costume. He was wearing a mask so the boy, who was by himself, didn't recognize him. 'Then I took my mask off, and he absolutely freaked out,' Lincoln said. 'He was just a sweet kid, and we just thought, 'Well, what are you doing, come with us.'' The story has parallels to the show, where the characters often collect stragglers in forests or along country roads. That's what Collier says will continue to drive the show after Lincoln's character disappears: The story of a group of people trying to survive. 'You'll see others rise,' he says. 'There's just so much more story to tell.' ___ Online: https://www.amc.com/
  • Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy, will close up to 700 stores
    Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy, will close up to 700 stores
    Mattress Firm, the largest bedding retailer in the country, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday and plans to close up to 700 underperforming stores. The Houston-based company plans to stay in business but said it will close 200 stores immediately and make decisions on another 500 underperforming ones in an attempt to accelerate the restructuring of the company, CNN reported. Mattress Firm has about 3,300 locations nationwide.  >> Read more trending news  'We will continue to provide unmatched value to our customers by offering the best quality beds at prices that fit any budget today, tomorrow and into the future,' CEO Steve Stagner told CNN. The company said it plans to exit bankruptcy in two months. The company has struggled with competitors as well as expansion, cannibalizing sales at its own stores. Mattress Firm bought Sleepy’s in 2016 and Mattress Giant in 2012, with many stores near one another.  Steinhold International, the South African-based retail conglomerate that owns Mattress Firm, will provide financing of the restructuring, The Wall Street Journal reported. The struggling company was caught in an accounting scandal in December and its CEO resigned, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company reached a deal with its creditors in July to suspend payments on its debt for three years. 
  • No. 2 Georgia looking for fast start against SEC rival Vandy
    No. 2 Georgia looking for fast start against SEC rival Vandy
    A four-point win over Tennessee State was Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason's latest evidence that his team hasn't played a complete game. That's asking a lot. Even No. 2 Georgia is still misfiring at times as it nears the midpoint of the season. Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) will look for more consistent production than it managed the last two weeks against Missouri and Tennessee when it puts its perfect record on the line against Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) on Saturday night. The Bulldogs will try to gain momentum for next week's big SEC game at No. 5 Louisiana State. Led by senior quarterback Kyle Shurmur and SEC-leading receiver Kalija Lipscomb, the Commodores are big underdogs despite winning at Georgia in their last visit to Sanford Stadium two years ago. 'The challenge is for us to just play our best ball,' Mason said. 'You want to know exactly what it looks like. I don't know what it looks like. Yet I've seen flashes. But we haven't seen this group play 60 minutes, four quarters, and that's what it will take to play well down at Georgia.' Mason described his team surviving to beat Tennessee State 31-27 a 'great win but poor performance.' Georgia is on a school-record scoring pace, averaging 43.2 points per game. That has come with the help of a combined four touchdowns from its defense and special teams. Left tackle Andrew Thomas says the Bulldogs are 'still trying to find our identity' on offense. Georgia has shown impressive depth at its skill positions. Tailback Brian Herrien showed in last week's 38-12 win over Tennessee he deserves to share carries with D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield. Meanwhile, freshman quarterback Justin Fields ran for two touchdowns while seeing a bigger role behind Jake Fromm. Regardless of the mix, Georgia is looking to shake its recent trend of slow starts on offense. 'I think we have a lot of guys that can play, a lot of guys that can contribute but as far as the game, we have to start a little bit faster,' Thomas said. 'It takes us too long to get started.' Here are some other things to know about the Vanderbilt-Georgia game: BANGED UP The Commodores could be without senior linebacker Josh Smith for a second straight week. Mason said he's 'dinged up' along with linebacker Colin Anderson, who has missed the past three games. QB PLAN Georgia moved closer to a true two-quarterback rotation against Tennessee. Fields' playing time against Vanderbilt could reveal more about the plans for the remainder of the season. Fromm, who ranks third in the nation in completion percentage (72.5), remains established as the starter. Fields' skills as a runner add a new dimension to the offense and complicate plans for defenses. SLOW STARTS Vanderbilt has been outscored 27-7 in the first quarter. The Commodores have an advantage in every other quarter. Mason said the Commodores have to find a way to stem the tide, and taking care of the ball would be a big step in that direction. Vanderbilt has nine turnovers. KICKING COMPETITION Mason says the competition is open at kicker with junior Ryley Guay missing half his attempts this season, including a 27-yarder last week. Also on the depth chart is freshman Javan Rice. 'He's struggled. We know that,' Mason said. 'But it's not because he doesn't have the leg. It's not because he can't push it through the uprights. It has to do with what's between the ears. This is more mental than anything else ... He'll get it right or we're moving on.' NO STEP, NO PROBLEM There's no kicking competition at Georgia, where Rodrigo Blankenship is cheered like a star in pregame introductions. He only strengthened his status as a fan favorite when he successfully kicked a no-step extra point following a fumbled snap last week. Blankenship stopped, waited for holder Jake Camarda to position the ball, and then barely kicked the ball over the cross bar. 'I was just trying to stay composed and trust the process and trust that Jake would get it back on the spot and he did,' Blankenship said. Blankenship has made each of his 27 extra points and seven of nine field goal attempts this year. He leads the nation with 37 touchbacks on his 39 kickoffs. ___ More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
