College
The five Georgia players were most excited to see in the Sugar Bowl
Close

The five Georgia players were most excited to see in the Sugar Bowl

The five Georgia players were most excited to see in the Sugar Bowl

The five Georgia players were most excited to see in the Sugar Bowl

By: Connor Riley DawgNation
georgia football-justin fields-sugar bowl-texas

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

The five Georgia players were most excited to see in the Sugar Bowl

Justin Fields, freshman quarterback:

There’s been so much news surrounding Fields since he last played in the SEC championship game. His name is in the NCAA’s Transfer Portal, and there is a very good chance the Sugar Bowl could be his final game for Georgia.

Fields came to Georgia with much fanfare — and while some fans might not want to see him play against Texas given that he might not be back next season  — the games are always a little more interesting with Fields in the game.

Mostly, I just hope he gets at least one play in the game just so that his final actual play for the Bulldogs isn’t the doomed fourth and 11 in the SEC championship game. The Georgia coaching staff has remained mum on his role for the game, as offensive coordinator Jim Chaney said Fields’ role has not changed from the regular season.

Isaac Nauta, junior tight end:

As the Sugar Bowl might be Fields’ last game, there’s a chance it will also be the final time Georgia fans get to see Nauta suit up for the Bulldogs. The junior tight end will have a decision to make about his NFL future following the game.

Nauta is coming off one of his best games as Bulldog, as Alabama struggled to cover him in the SEC championship game. On the season, the junior has 29 receptions for 427 yards and 3 touchdowns. There’s a good chance that if he were to go to the NFL, he’d put up bigger numbers than he would at Georgia due to the Bulldogs’ run-oriented offense.

Related: Georgia Bulldogs would like to see targets go up for their tight ends

Adam Anderson, freshman linebacker:

Senior outside linebacker D’Andre Walker is nursing a groin injury for this game. And while he hasn’t been ruled out for the game, it likely means we can expect to see a heavy dose of both Anderson and freshman Brenton Cox.

Walker left the Alabama game at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and his injury may have had a bigger impact on the outcome than Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. Anderson and Cox both struggled to contain quarterback Jalen Hurts down the stretch as he routinely extended plays with his legs.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is also a threat with his legs, so Anderson and Cox will get a chance to show how much they improved with the extra bowl practices. Look for Anderson to have a big game, as he really seemed to improve over the final month of the season.

Tyson Campbell, freshman cornerback:

It’s been an up-and-down season for Campbell. He had a defensive touchdown against Missouri and started the first 10 games of the season. But he also struggled in coverage as teams repeatedly targeted him in coverage as he was opposite Deandre Baker.

But with Baker now sitting out the bowl game, Georgia will once again need to rely on Campbell in pass coverage. He won’t have an easy task, given that Texas has a number of great wide receivers. But Alabama did as well, and the Georgia secondary did a very good job of keeping them in check for the most part.

Campbell having a strong performance against the Longhorns could be a huge confidence booster for the freshman as he heads into the off-season.

Eric Stokes, redshirt freshman cornerback:

Georgia won’t just need Campbell to play against the likes of Texas wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphery and Collin Johnson. The Bulldogs will need Stokes to play well against the Longhorns if Georgia is going to win the Sugar Bowl.

Stokes first took over for Campbell during the middle of the Auburn game and never looked back. He’s started every game since and was a reason why Tagovailoa had his worst game of the season against the Bulldogs.

The spotlight will be on Stokes as he tries to fill in the shoes of Baker, who was the nation’s top defensive back and Jim Thorpe Award winner this season. But a strong performance from Stokes should alleviate any concerns Georgia fans have about how this team is going to replace Baker.

Best stories from around DawgNation

Dawgs on Twitter

Good Dawg of the Day

The post The five Georgia players were most excited to see in the Sugar Bowl appeared first on DawgNation.

News

  • Officials: Child falls into rhinoceros exhibit at Brevard Zoo
    Officials: Child falls into rhinoceros exhibit at Brevard Zoo
    A child fell into the rhinoceros exhibit at the Brevard Zoo on New Year's Day, Brevard County Fire Rescue said. Firefighters said the child was sent to a hospital under a trauma alert status. They said the child's mother was also taken to a hospital for treatment. >> Read more trending news  'Early this afternoon, during a Rhino Encounter, a hands-on, educational experience with Brevard Zoo’s white rhinoceroses, a young guest entered the rhinoceros yard and was injured,' said Elliot Zirulnik, a zoo spokesman. 'During the encounter, participants and the rhinoceroses are separated by a series of steel poles. According to witnesses, the child stumbled and fell in between two of the poles and at this point, the snout of at least one of (the) rhinoceroses made contact with the child.' The family was taken to a hospital by ambulance, Zirulnik said. The child's condition is unknown, he said. Zoo officials said the animal experience has been offered daily since 2009. They said this is the first time a visitor has been injured during the experience. 'Our No. 1 concern is the safety and welfare of our guests and our hearts go out to the family,' said Keith Winsten, the zoo’s executive director. 'Safety has always been of paramount importance to us and we are suspending these encounters until we have thoroughly reviewed our processes and procedures to ensure this cannot happen again.' No other details were given.
  • Report: Steelers WR Brown requests trade
    Report: Steelers WR Brown requests trade
    Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly requested a trade. According to a tweet by Jason LaCanfora, Brown asked to be traded but did not demand a trade. >> Read more trending news  Former Steelers safety Ryan Clark agrees that it's time for Brown to find a new team, according to ProFootballTalk.com. “When it comes to just being a good teammate, when it comes to just being supportive, understanding that you’re trying to achieve one goal, that doesn’t matter to him,” Clark said of Brown, in an appearance on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. “What matters to him is 19 attempts, 14 catches, 185 yards, two touchdowns against the Saints. That’s what’s important to Antonio Brown.' Brown has been the focus of several off-the-field issues this season including this past weekend when he didn't play in the finale against the Bengals. An unflattering report Monday said Brown sat out not because of his knee, but rather because of a rift with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Brown is under contract with the Steelers through the 2021 season.
  • Gender-neutral birth certificates now available in New York City
    Gender-neutral birth certificates now available in New York City
    M, F or X. Those living in New York City have another option when designating gender on a birth certificate -- the gender X. A law, which was passed earlier this year, went into effect with the new year, The Associated Press reported. People can now legally change their birth certificates to the new gender if they attest that it is their “true gender identity.” >> Read more trending news  It also allows parents to set the gender for newborns as gender X from birth, the AP reported. New York City is not alone when it comes to a third option to go with male or female. California, Oregon and Washington all allow for a non-binary gender choice. New Jersey will have a similar law next month. New York City’s law removed the requirement that forced an evaluation by a medical or mental health professional permitting the gender change. That law replaced one that allowed birth certificate gender changes only in cases of gender reassignment surgery, the AP reported.
  • Man’s New Year’s Eve revelry ends with him in stranger’s home, 150-pound mastiff’s bed, police said
    Man’s New Year’s Eve revelry ends with him in stranger’s home, 150-pound mastiff’s bed, police said
    One man’s night of New Year’s Eve drinking apparently didn’t end as planned. A woman in Waukesha, Wisconsin, called police Tuesday morning after she found a stranger sleeping on her dog’s bed in her living room, WITI reported. >> Read more trending news  Police said the unidentified man was drunk and entered the woman’s house through an unlocked door accidentally and fell asleep on the bed of a 150-pound mastiff, WITI reported. The man was cooperative and no charges were filed. He was taken to his own home, WITI reported.
  • Woman arrested after police say she went to bar, left baby in cold car
    Woman arrested after police say she went to bar, left baby in cold car
    An Indiana woman has been arrested after being accused of neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness. Police said Tiffany Helbling, 29, left her 15-month-old daughter in a cold car as Helbling went inside a bar Sunday, WSBT reported. Witnesses called police after noticing the baby in the car. Officers said the temperature was 25 degrees and the baby was asleep, sitting in a wet diaper. They did not find a diaper bag, a bottle or food in the car for the baby, WSBT reported.  >> Read more trending news  The baby was released to the custody of her father, who is Helbling’s husband. He told police that he tried to make contact with his wife all day, but she didn’t return his calls, WSBT reported. Helbling said she and her male companion checked on the baby, and said that she had only been alone for about 20 minutes. Bar patrons said it was 90 minutes to two hours, WSBT reported. Patrons also told police they didn’t see anyone leave the bar to check the child. Police has asked the bar’s owner for surveillance footage to confirm the actual time frame. 
  • Snoop Dogg offers to help dog abandoned before Christmas find new home
    Snoop Dogg offers to help dog abandoned before Christmas find new home
    Snoop the abandoned dog may soon have a a new home thanks to rapper Snoop Dogg. Multiple media outlets are reporting that Snoop Dogg wants to help get the Staffordshire bull terrier that was dumped with his bed along a road in England the week before Christmas a new, permanent home. Snoop the dog is not available for adoption until the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals finish investigating the dog’s story. But the animal advocacy group has already received hundreds of inquiries to adopt Snoop, the BBC reported. Snoop Dogg is apparently one of them, the BBC reported. >> Read more trending news  The rapper told the Daily Star the dog’s story is “heartbreaking” and that there is always a spot for Snoop at “Casa de Snoop” in Los Angeles. “If he really needed a home then he has one with us,” Snoop Dogg told the Daily Star in an interview. “But I don’t think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got.” Staff at the RSPCA have nothing but good things to say about the four-legged social media hound.  >>Read: Video shows dog abandoned on road in UK as it runs after owner in car “Snoop is such a lovable character and enjoys being around people and gets on well with other dogs. He just loves getting close to people, sitting between their legs and having cuddles, and is certainly enjoying lots of love and affection from the staff,” a spokesperson told the BBC. An RSPCA official confirmed that Snoop Dogg has thrown his leash into the ring to potentially adopt his now namesake. Once Snoop is ready for adoption, officials with the RSPCA said that anyone interested in giving him a home can apply via the group’s Find a Pet database.
