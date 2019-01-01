Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more.

The five Georgia players were most excited to see in the Sugar Bowl

Justin Fields, freshman quarterback:

There’s been so much news surrounding Fields since he last played in the SEC championship game. His name is in the NCAA’s Transfer Portal, and there is a very good chance the Sugar Bowl could be his final game for Georgia.

Fields came to Georgia with much fanfare — and while some fans might not want to see him play against Texas given that he might not be back next season — the games are always a little more interesting with Fields in the game.

Mostly, I just hope he gets at least one play in the game just so that his final actual play for the Bulldogs isn’t the doomed fourth and 11 in the SEC championship game. The Georgia coaching staff has remained mum on his role for the game, as offensive coordinator Jim Chaney said Fields’ role has not changed from the regular season.

Isaac Nauta, junior tight end:

As the Sugar Bowl might be Fields’ last game, there’s a chance it will also be the final time Georgia fans get to see Nauta suit up for the Bulldogs. The junior tight end will have a decision to make about his NFL future following the game.

Nauta is coming off one of his best games as Bulldog, as Alabama struggled to cover him in the SEC championship game. On the season, the junior has 29 receptions for 427 yards and 3 touchdowns. There’s a good chance that if he were to go to the NFL, he’d put up bigger numbers than he would at Georgia due to the Bulldogs’ run-oriented offense.

Adam Anderson, freshman linebacker:

Senior outside linebacker D’Andre Walker is nursing a groin injury for this game. And while he hasn’t been ruled out for the game, it likely means we can expect to see a heavy dose of both Anderson and freshman Brenton Cox.

Walker left the Alabama game at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and his injury may have had a bigger impact on the outcome than Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. Anderson and Cox both struggled to contain quarterback Jalen Hurts down the stretch as he routinely extended plays with his legs.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is also a threat with his legs, so Anderson and Cox will get a chance to show how much they improved with the extra bowl practices. Look for Anderson to have a big game, as he really seemed to improve over the final month of the season.

Tyson Campbell, freshman cornerback:

It’s been an up-and-down season for Campbell. He had a defensive touchdown against Missouri and started the first 10 games of the season. But he also struggled in coverage as teams repeatedly targeted him in coverage as he was opposite Deandre Baker.

But with Baker now sitting out the bowl game, Georgia will once again need to rely on Campbell in pass coverage. He won’t have an easy task, given that Texas has a number of great wide receivers. But Alabama did as well, and the Georgia secondary did a very good job of keeping them in check for the most part.

Campbell having a strong performance against the Longhorns could be a huge confidence booster for the freshman as he heads into the off-season.

Eric Stokes, redshirt freshman cornerback:

Georgia won’t just need Campbell to play against the likes of Texas wide receivers Lil’Jordan Humphery and Collin Johnson. The Bulldogs will need Stokes to play well against the Longhorns if Georgia is going to win the Sugar Bowl.

Stokes first took over for Campbell during the middle of the Auburn game and never looked back. He’s started every game since and was a reason why Tagovailoa had his worst game of the season against the Bulldogs.

The spotlight will be on Stokes as he tries to fill in the shoes of Baker, who was the nation’s top defensive back and Jim Thorpe Award winner this season. But a strong performance from Stokes should alleviate any concerns Georgia fans have about how this team is going to replace Baker.

