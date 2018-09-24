Listen Live
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt: Vols ‘itching to get going’ at Georgia
By: Mike Griffith DawgNation
Jeremy Pruitt-Georgia football-Phil Fulmer-Vols

ATHENS — Jeremy Pruitt has a pretty good idea of what Georgia football is all about, having coached alongside Kirby Smart at Alabama and served as the Bulldogs defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015.

Pruitt, in his first season as Tennessee’s head coach, had lots of positive things to say about Georgia at his Monday press conference in Knoxville.

I see a physical football team, [and] they are big up front,” Pruitt said. “I thought Jake Fromm was the most efficient quarterback that we played against last year. He is very accurate, he is like a coach on the field, he has command, and he keeps them out of bad plays and even puts them in good plays.”

The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SEC) play host to the Vols (2-2, 0-1) at 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium (TV: CBS; Radio: WSB 95.5 FM, 750 AM).

The most recent time Pruitt faced Georgia was as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in the College Football Playoff title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last January.

Fromm was 16-of-32 passing for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in the 26-23 loss to the Crimson Tide.

The Georgia sophomore quarterback is off to a strong start this season, second in the SEC with a 199.67 QB Rating, trailing only Alabama Heisman Trophy candidate Tua Tagovailoa.

The Bulldogs rank sixth in the SEC and 33rd in the nation in total offense, averaging 477.5 yards per game.

Speedy receiver Mecole Hardman might be the Bulldogs’ best bet for Heisman consideration at this stage of the season with 247 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 14 catches through four games, in addition to a punt return for a TD.

“They have really good receivers on the outside,” Pruitt said. “They have good runners and good tight ends. Offensively, they are one of the best teams in the country.”

The Bulldogs’ defense ranks third in the SEC and 12th in the country, allowing 292.3 yards per game.

“Defensively, they have big men up front, linebackers that can run, guys that rush the quarterback, guys who can deny the ball in the back end,” Pruitt said. “Kirby and Mel Tucker have always done a good job at creating different looks that give you problems. They are really good at special teams because they have speed. They have a great football team, and they are really well coached.”

Tucker, in addition to Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, joined Pruitt as a finalist for the Tennessee head coaching job last December. All three interviewed in person with Vols athletic director Phillip Fulmer.

Fulmer hired Pruitt just six days after being hired himself and has said there’s enough talent for the Vols to be competitive immediately.

One of the key players is dual-threat quarterback Jarrett Guaranto, who was knocked out of the 47-21 loss to Florida last Saturday.

“Jarrett got banged up a little bit, but I said when I first took the job that Jarrett is a tough guy,” Pruitt said. “I saw him yesterday throwing balls and dropping in the indoor facility. I think a lot of our guys are itching to get going again, which is a good thing. You always wonder how people are going to respond when you don’t play at your best. 

“It’s hard to have a lot of success when you have six turnovers.”

Smart said that in terms of game planning, he didn’t see much difference between Guarantano and Tennessee’s No. 2 quarterback, Stanford transfer Keller Chryst.

“I think [Guarantano] has the ability to take off running, now Chryst has had some runs as well,” Smart said, “and he’s done some whether it’s by design or by accident, a couple of times he’s had to run it. They’re both capable of doing that.

“We don’t see a whole lot of difference in the two of those guys and what they’ll do with those guys.”

Pruitt said he sees a lot of Kirby Smart’s influence in the Georgia football team, all over the field.

“We worked together for six years, [and] Kirby is a really good football coach, he is a very hard worker and focuses on the detail,” Pruitt said. “He is a good coach on the field. He is a good scheme guy, and it’s not just defensively. He is involved in special teams, and he’s involved in offense. You can see all of that in their football program.”

Jeremy Pruitt WNML Radio Video, Vince Ferrara

DawgNation: Georgia football vs. Tennessee

• Bulldogs will ‘never forget’ Hail Mary loss to Tennessee in 2016

• WATCH: Kirby Smart had plenty to say about Vols-Florida game

• Why Georgia football is a heavy favorite over Tennessee

• Tyson Campbell good to go, but Big Ben Cleveland is out on the O-Line

• D’Andre Walker is putting together a strong senior campaign, 3 sacks

• WATCH: Jake Fromm trying to take his game to a new level

• Georgia football: 5 things moving forward, orange alert

The post Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt: Vols ‘itching to get going’ at Georgia appeared first on DawgNation.

  • Cosby's day of reckoning comes after 3-year sex assault case
    Cosby's day of reckoning comes after 3-year sex assault case
    Bill Cosby faces a good chance of being sent to prison Tuesday when a judge is expected to sentence the TV star who was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. The once-beloved actor and comedian, dubbed 'America's Dad' for his role as Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the top-ranked, 1980s-era 'Cosby Show,' faces anything from probation to 10 years in prison for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a Temple University basketball administrator, at his estate near Philadelphia. She went to police a year later, only to have a prosecutor turn down the case. In the years since Constand first went to police in 2005, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, though none of those claims have led to criminal charges. Cosby, 81, is the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to go on trial, and the first to be convicted. It's a reckoning that accusers and prosecutors say has been decades in the making. 'The victims cannot be un-raped. Unfortunately, all we can do is hold the perpetrator accountable,' said Gianna Constand, the trial victim's mother, who testified Monday that her daughter's buoyant personality was forever changed after the attack. The hearing is set to conclude Tuesday after testimony from a defense psychologist who believes Cosby is no longer a danger, given his age, and should not be branded a 'sexually violent predator.' Defense lawyer Joseph Green Jr. urged the judge ignore the protests and activism surrounding the case, and send Cosby home on house arrest. 'The suggestion that Mr. Cosby is dangerous is not supported by anything other than the frenzy,' Green said, as demonstrators gathered outside the suburban Philadelphia courthouse. Being labeled a sexually violent predator would make him subject to mandatory lifetime counseling and community notification of his whereabouts. On Monday, Kristen Dudley, a psychologist for the state of Pennsylvania, testified that Cosby fits the criteria for a sexually violent predator, showing signs of a mental disorder that involves an uncontrollable urge to have non-consensual sex with young women. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Cosby would no doubt commit similar crimes if given the chance, warning that the former TV star seemingly gets a sexual thrill out of slipping women drugs and assaulting them. 'To say that he's too old to do that — to say that he should get a pass, because it's taken this long to catch up to what he's done?' Steele said, his voice rising. 'What they're asking for is a 'get out of jail free' card.' Cosby, he said, has shown repeatedly that he feels no remorse over his actions. And he said the sentence should send a message to others. 'Despite bullying tactics, despite PR teams and other folks trying to change the optics, as one lawyer for the defense put it, the bottom line is that nobody's above the law. Nobody,' the district attorney said. He urged a five- to 10-year prison sentence. After testifying for several hours at two trials, the first of which ended in a hung jury, Constand spoke in court Monday for just two minutes. 'The jury heard me. Mr. Cosby heard me. Now all I am asking for is justice as the court sees fit,' said Andrea Constand, who submitted a much longer victim-impact statement that wasn't read in court. The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly, which Constand and other accusers have done. Monday's proceedings took place as another extraordinary #MeToo drama continued to unfold on Capitol Hill, where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces allegations of sexual misconduct from more than three decades ago. Cosby's side didn't call any character witnesses and his wife of 54 years, Camille, was not in court. Cosby became the first black actor to star in a prime-time TV show, 'I Spy,' in 1965. He remained a Hollywood A-lister for much of the next half-century. The 81-year-old will also have the opportunity to speak in court Tuesday before he's sentenced. ___ Associated Press reporter Claudia Lauer in Norristown contributed to this story.
  • WATCH: Disney pass holder hangs Trump re-election banner in Magic Kingdom
    WATCH: Disney pass holder hangs Trump re-election banner in Magic Kingdom
    Those visiting Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park on Sunday might have noticed something unusual hanging in Main Street, U.S.A. – a banner calling for President Donald Trump's re-election in 2020. >> Watch the news report here Dion Cini, 49, of New York, said he unfurled the banner and briefly hung it from a balcony overlooking the park's Town Square with the help of a bystander to garner attention for Trump's re-election campaign. >> On WFTV.com: Disney World changes ticket prices, announces new pricing structure Cini told WFTV that the stunt cost him his annual pass, which he has had for 24 years, but he said it was well worth the free advertising. Video showed a park employee approaching Cini. 'Sir, please remove the banner immediately,' the worker said. >> On WFTV.com: Up, up and away: Exclusive look at Walt Disney World's Skyliner Cini said he took the banner into a restroom, packed it up and changed his hat so no one would recognize him. He said he has performed similar stunts for the past two years and will continue doing so. >> Read more trending news 
  • NTSB expected to determine cause of Air Canada close call
    NTSB expected to determine cause of Air Canada close call
    Video captured the moment that an Air Canada jet flew off course and just over four other jetliners filled with passengers late on a July night last year in San Francisco. On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board will meet to determine the probable cause of the close call. Board members are likely to focus on actions of the Air Canada pilots, who may have been confused because one of two parallel runways, called 28L, was closed for construction that night, and its lights were turned off. The Air Canada crew was cleared to land on 28R, to the right of 28L. According to a preliminary NTSB report , the pilots thought the lighted runway was 28L — not theirs — and they aimed their jet to land to the right of that, on a parallel taxiway where the other planes were waiting to take off. According to the NTSB, the pilots told investigators that they didn't see planes on the taxiway, but that something did not look right. A United Airlines pilot in one of the planes warned air traffic controllers about the onrushing Air Canada jet, and pilots on a Philippine Airlines jet switched on their landing lights in an apparent warning maneuver. The Air Canada jet flew as low as 59 feet above the ground before the pilots abandoned the landing and pulled their plane up. They flew over the taxiway just a few dozen feet above the first of the four waiting jetliners, then circled and returned for a safe landing. Both pilots of the Airbus A320, which was arriving from Toronto, were experienced. The captain, who was flying the plane, had more than 20,000 hours of flying time, and the co-pilot had about 10,000 hours. In May, federal officials blamed pilot error for three other close calls in the previous 16 months at the San Francisco airport. Pilots say that the airport, with parallel runways close to each other, requires special attention during landings. The Air Canada incident led the Federal Aviation Administration to issue new rules for the airport covering nighttime landings when one of the runways is closed and better late-night control-tower staffing.
  • Lawyer: Firing of officer who killed neighbor is premature
    Lawyer: Firing of officer who killed neighbor is premature
    The firing of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor inside his own apartment was premature and unfair, an attorney for the officer says. Robert Rogers, who represents the fired officer, Amber Guyger, said Monday night that Police Chief U. Renee Hall 'bowed to pressure from anti-police groups and took action before all of the facts had been gathered and due process was afforded.' 'That's not the way our system of justice should work,' Rogers said in his first statement since the shooting. He called the Sept. 6 shooting that left 26-year-old Botham Jean dead 'a tragic mistake' and said 'words can never express our sorrow for the pain suffered by those who knew and loved' Jean. Rogers added that Guyger 'is completely devastated by what happened.' Guyger's firing came the same day that Jean was being buried in his Caribbean homeland. Hall dismissed the four-year veteran of the force during a hearing Monday, according to the Police Department. The now-former officer is charged with manslaughter, and she was fired because of her arrest, according to the department. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home. She was arrested three days later and is currently out on bond. A statement from police said an internal investigation concluded that on Sept. 9, Guyger 'engaged in adverse conduct when she was arrested for Manslaughter.' Dallas police spokesman Sgt. Warren Mitchell later said that when an officer has been arrested for a crime, 'adverse conduct' is often cited in the officer's termination. Mitchell said that adverse conduct is 'conduct which adversely affects the (morale) or efficiency of the Department or which has a tendency to adversely affect, lower, destroy public respect and confidence in the Department or officer.' One of the attorneys for Jean's family, Lee Merritt, said Jean was being buried Monday in St. Lucia. The family's attorneys, along with protesters, had been calling for Guyger to be fired since the shooting. In a statement, the attorneys said they see the termination as an initial victory. 'However, we are committed to seeing through the next steps of the process of a proper murder indictment, conviction and appropriate sentencing,' they said in the statement. Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson has said the case will be presented to a grand jury, which could decide a more serious charge than manslaughter. During a conference call with Jean's parents and their lawyers on Sunday, Hall reported she intended to fire Guyger and explained the delay in the action, according to the family's attorneys in their statement. Days before the firing, Hall said in a statement that she had not taken action against Guyger because she did not want to interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation. There are conflicting narratives over what led up to the shooting. Guyger told investigators that she had just ended a shift when she returned in uniform to the South Side Flats apartment complex where she lived. She said when she put her key in the apartment door, which was unlocked and slightly ajar, it opened, according to the affidavit. Inside, the lights were off, and she saw a figure in the darkness that cast a large silhouette across the room, according to the officer's account. Guyger said she concluded her apartment was being burglarized and gave verbal commands to the person, who ignored them. The affidavit said she then drew her weapon and fired twice. She called 911. Asked where she was, she returned to the front door to see she was in the wrong unit, according to the affidavit. The 911 tapes have not been released. But according to an affidavit for a search warrant Jean 'confronted the officer at the door.' After the shooting, Guyger's blood was drawn to be tested for alcohol and drugs, according to Hall. Authorities have not released results. Merritt has called into question Guyger's narrative. The lawyer has said that two independent witnesses have told him they heard knocking on the door in the hallway before the shooting. He said one witness reported hearing a woman's voice saying, 'Let me in! Let me in!' Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said he agrees with the decision to fire Guyger. 'The swift termination of any officer who engages in misconduct that leads to the loss of innocent life is essential if the Dallas Police Department is to gain and maintain the public trust,' Rawlings said in a statement. Guyger graduated from Sam Houston High School in 2008, according to an official at the Arlington Independent School District. She also attended Tarrant County College, according to an official there, although it is not clear when she went to the school. Guyger also attended the University of Texas at Arlington in fall of 2012 and spring of 2013, said university spokeswoman Sana Syed. Guyger's intended major was criminology and criminal justice, Syed said. Dallas police say Guyger was hired in November 2013 and state law enforcement records show she was appointed as a peace officer in May 2014. Sgt. Michael Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, said Guyger more recently worked on a team tasked with arresting some of the city's most violent offenders. He said the association — Dallas' largest police employee organization — will be paying Guyger's legal fees.
  • Messy domestic politics overshadow Trump's address to UN
    Messy domestic politics overshadow Trump's address to UN
    President Donald Trump charged into office on the resonance of his aggressive 'America First' agenda, but now, as he returns to the pinnacle of global diplomacy, he can't escape the growing shadows of domestic political troubles. Between promoting the wisdom of his rapprochement with North Korea's Kim Jong Un and railing against Iran's malign influence across the Middle East, Trump is finding himself forced to confront the salacious and embarrassing as he participates in the U.N. General Assembly. White House aides had cast Trump's visit to New York in triumphal terms: an opportunity to assert American sovereignty before the multinational body. He was set to be unapologetic about his decisions to engage with the erstwhile pariah North Korea, remove the U.S. from the Iran nuclear accord and object to U.N. aid programs he believes are contrary to American interests. Trump is to address the General Assembly on Tuesday morning and will chair a meeting Wednesday of the U.N. Security Council on the topic of counterproliferation. The four days of choreographed foreign affairs were to stand in contrast to a presidency largely defined by disorder. Appearances on the global stage tend to elevate the stature of presidents both abroad and at home. But even before his arrival for the annual bonanza of world leaders and diplomats, the desired image was muddied by confusion in Washington. The fate of his second Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, was cast into fresh doubt over the weekend amid a second allegation of sexual misconduct. Drama also swirled Monday around the status of his deputy attorney general. Rod Rosenstein was reported last week to have floated the idea of secretly recording Trump last year and to have raised the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. The man overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe and a frequent target of Trump's ire offered to resign and fully expected Monday to be fired. He received a stay of punishment at least until Thursday, when he is to meet with Trump at the White House. With cable news chyrons flashing breathless updates about both Beltway dramas, news of Trump's foreign policy moves from the U.N. — led by a new trade deal with South Korea — struggled to break through and disappointed White House aides. A similar fate may await Trump when he speaks to the General Assembly. A year ago, Trump stood at the international rostrum and derided the North Korean leader as 'Little Rocket Man' and threatened to 'totally destroy North Korea.' 'It was a different world,' Trump said Monday of his one-time moniker for the North Korean leader. 'That was a dangerous time. This is one year later, a much different time.' Trump praised Kim as 'very open' and 'terrific,' despite the sluggish pace of progress toward denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula. South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivered a personal message to Trump from Kim after their inter-Korean talks last week in Pyongyang. 'You are the only person who can solve this problem,' Moon said to Trump, relaying Kim's words. The president said the location for a second summit with Kim is still to be determined, but officials have said Trump is holding out hope it could take place on American soil. Such a move would present a complex political and logistical challenge for the North Korean leader. Trump has often fondly invoked the Singapore summit, a made-for-TV event that attracted the world's media attention and largely received positive marks from cable pundits — reviews that were not repeated for his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Helsinki the following month. Trump and Moon on Monday signed a new version of the U.S.-South Korean trade agreement, marking one of Trump's first successes in his effort to renegotiate economic deals on more favorable terms for the U.S. Trump labeled it a 'very big deal' and said the new agreement makes significant improvements to reduce the trade deficit between the countries and create opportunities to export American products to South Korea. In both venues, U.S. officials say, Trump is expected both on Tuesday and Wednesday to offer a contrast between the path of negotiation chosen by North Korea and that of Iran. Trump earlier this year bucked allies and removed the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, citing Iran's malign influence in the region and support for groups like Hezbollah. The next round of tough sanctions on Iran is set to go into effect in November. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is in New York to attend U.N. meetings. U.S. officials said Trump is not seeking a meeting with him but is not opposed to talking if Iran requests a session. ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire and Miller at http://twitter.com/@zekejmiller
  • With newfound aggressiveness, GOP ramps up Kavanaugh fight
    With newfound aggressiveness, GOP ramps up Kavanaugh fight
    Brett Kavanaugh says he won't let 'false accusations drive me out of this process' as he, President Donald Trump and top Republicans mount an aggressive drive to rally the public and GOP senators behind his shaky Supreme Court nomination. Trump and Republican leaders accused Democrats on Monday of a smear campaign by using accusations by two women of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh in the 1980s to try scuttling his Senate confirmation. There were no immediate indications that the emergence of a second accuser had fatally wounded Kavanaugh's prospects, but the nominee took the unusual step of defending himself in a television interview that underscored the GOP's new-found combativeness. Kavanaugh, 53, said on the conservative-friendly Fox News Channel that he wasn't questioning that his initial accuser, psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, may have been sexually assaulted in her life. But he added, 'What I know is I've never sexually assaulted anyone,' a remarkable assertion for a nominee to the nation's highest court. Kavanaugh's TV appearance came three days before a crucial Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at which he and his chief accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, were slated to testify. That session loomed as a do-or-die wild card for Kavanaugh in which a split-second facial expression, a tear or a choice of words could prove decisive. On Monday, Trump called the accusations among 'the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate for anything.' Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., angrily accused Democrats of slinging 'all the mud they could manufacture' and promised a full Senate vote soon, but specified no date. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York retorted that if McConnell believed the allegations were a smear, 'why don't you call for an FBI investigation?' He accused Republicans of 'a rush job to avoid the truth.' The similar wording and arguments that Republicans used suggested a concerted effort to undermine the women's claims and portray an image of unity among GOP senators while pressing toward a confirmation vote. Despite the forceful rhetoric by Kavanaugh and his GOP supporters, it remained unclear how three moderate Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Arizona's Jeff Flake and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski — would react to the latest accusation. With the GOP's Senate control hanging on a razor-thin 51-49 margin, defections by any two Republican senators would seal his fate if all Democrats vote 'no.' Collins said she remained undecided about Kavanaugh, a judge on the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals. Proceeding with Kavanaugh seems to give Republicans their best shot at filling the Supreme Court vacancy — and giving the court an increasingly conservative tilt — before November's elections, when GOP Senate control is in play. Even if Republicans lose their Senate majority, they could still have time to confirm a nominee in a lame-duck session, but the GOP hasn't indicated that is under consideration. Delaying Kavanaugh's confirmation could allow time for doubts about him to take root or any fresh accusations to emerge. Pushing forward with Kavanaugh has its own risks, besides an embarrassing defeat for Trump and the GOP. His nomination and the claims of sexual misconduct have stirred up women and liberal voters whose antipathy to Republicans has already been heightened by Trump's policies and his own fraught history of alleged sexual transgressions. During the Fox interview, Kavanaugh said that while there were high school parties with beer and he wasn't perfect, 'I'm a good person. I've led a good life.' He said he'd never done anything like the episodes his accusers have described and said he didn't have sexual intercourse until 'many years' after high school. 'I'm not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people,' he said. On Sunday, The New Yorker magazine reported that Deborah Ramirez described a 1980s, alcohol-heavy Yale dormitory party at which she said Kavanaugh exposed himself, placed his penis in her face and caused her to touch it without her consent. Ford has said Kavanaugh tried removing her clothes and covered her mouth to prevent screams after he pinned her on a bed during a high school party. With increasing intensity, Republicans have attacked the credibility of Ford's and now Ramirez' accounts. They note that neither the accusers nor news organizations have found people willing to provide corroboration, even though both women have named people who they said were present at the alleged incidents. Ramirez, who told The New Yorker that she'd been drinking at the time, was initially reluctant to speak publicly 'partly because her memories contained gaps,' the magazine said. After 'six days of carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney,' she felt confident enough to go public, the report said. Dozens of people protesting Kavanaugh were arrested outside Collins' Capitol Hill office. Away from Washington, there were walkouts in support of Ford and Ramirez by dozens of liberal groups in a campaign promoted on Twitter under the hashtag #BelieveSurvivors. Also jumping into the fray was the attorney who represents porn actress Stormy Daniels in her legal fight with Trump. Lawyer Michael Avenatti said he was representing a woman with information about high school-era parties attended by Kavanaugh and urged the Senate to investigate. ___ Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Catherine Lucey, Jonathan Lemire, Kevin Freking, Padmananda Rama and Matthew Daly contributed to this report.
