Tate Ratledge shares the key to Georgia’s 2023 offensive line success

ATHENS — Kirby Smart is worried about his offensive line. Not because of the talent in the room or continuity.

But because of all the preseason praise being placed at the foot of Georgia’s offensive line.

“The fear is reading what y’all say about them,” Smart said. “It’s believing what Warren Brinson says about Amarius Mims is going to be the gospel. You have to earn that. You have to go out and earn what you get and do it on tape. You just get told that you’re this or that doesn’t make you that. I can show you countless examples on tape where that hasn’t been true.”

Smart wasn’t all fire and brimstorm when it came to the offensive line. He’s seen plenty of promising moments during practice to know there’s serious potential with this group.

Not just with the returning starters in Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss. But even some of the backups behind them.

Smart has his worries about depth, as is the case with every position, but this offensive line isn’t just five deep. It’s closer to nine.

