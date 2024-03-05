Tate Ratledge shares hilarious tales from Georgia huddle, ribbing star quarterback Carson Beck

ATHENS — Georgia QB Carson Beck might drive the team on the field and slide behind the wheel of a Lamborghini off it, but it’s clear who runs the locker room.

Tate Ratledge, a burly and mulleted star at offensive guard, recently shared how he and Bulldog blockers keep the celebrated Beck in check in the offseason.

“I’ll mess with him every time we do a run, I’m like ‘Carson you’ve got to take these agility drills seriously, you’ve got to be able to get out of that pocket, (because) you can’t do that very well,” Ratledge said during an episode of his ‘Real Talk’ podcast.

“I remind him of one play against Tennessee, he tried to get out of the pocket, he would have scored. Like‚ I’m talking green grass, everybody is on this side of the field,” he said. “He cuts out, somebody tags the back of his foot, he trips over himself, gets up, and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, you could have scored.’”

