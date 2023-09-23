Strong-armed Georgia commit Dylan Raiola locked in, leads Buford to 30-3 win

Georgia quarterback commit Dylan Raiola tossed a pair of touchdown passes to K.J. Bolden to help lead Buford to a 30-3 win over Marietta.

It was only the second time the programs had met per a detailed advance story by Atlanta News First (ANF).

The Wolves moved to 5-0 with the win, their defense holding the opposition out of the end zone for a second straight week after a previous 31-0 victory over Carver.

The Buford defense also opened the scoring on Marietta (1-5) Friday on Bryson Banks’ 48-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Raiola was 11-of-15 passing for 229 yards while Bolden, a Florida State commit, had three catches for 77 yards per Accesswdun.com.

Raiola connected with Bolden on touchdown passes of 7- and 64 yards.

DawgNation Daily host Brandon Adams, who called the game for Peachtree TV, noted Raiola’s talent and chemistry.

