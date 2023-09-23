College

Strong-armed Georgia commit Dylan Raiola locked in, leads Buford to 30-3 win

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

Dylan Raiola

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

Georgia quarterback commit Dylan Raiola tossed a pair of touchdown passes to K.J. Bolden to help lead Buford to a 30-3 win over Marietta.

It was only the second time the programs had met per a detailed advance story by Atlanta News First (ANF).

The Wolves moved to 5-0 with the win, their defense holding the opposition out of the end zone for a second straight week after a previous 31-0 victory over Carver.

The Buford defense also opened the scoring on Marietta (1-5) Friday on Bryson Banks’ 48-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Raiola was 11-of-15 passing for 229 yards while Bolden, a Florida State commit, had three catches for 77 yards per Accesswdun.com.

Raiola connected with Bolden on touchdown passes of 7- and 64 yards.

DawgNation Daily host Brandon Adams, who called the game for Peachtree TV, noted Raiola’s talent and chemistry.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!