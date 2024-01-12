College

Steve Spurrier: Nick Saban’s replacement at Alabama will last ‘2 to 3 years’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Texas A&M v Alabama TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads the team onto the field prior to facing the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Will Muschamp, who was next in line after Meyer from 2011-14, was 28-21 coaching the Gators over four seasons.

“Whoever they get next, I give him two to three years,” Spurrier said, asked about the appreciable coaching vacancy seven-time national championship coach Nick Saban left behind when he resigned on Wednesday.

“Then the next guy after that might turn it around.”

Coaches and agents know it’s hard to replace a legend. The idea, several coaches have said in chats about the Alabama opening, is to be the “next guy after the next guy.”

A look at the coaches who took on enormous expectations by following championship coaches at Florida — Spurrier and Urban Meyer —provides some evidence of the risk.

Ron Zook, the next coach up at Florida after Spurrier, lasted only three seasons (2002-04) with a 37-23 record.

Will Muschamp, who was next in line after Meyer from 2011-14, was 28-21 coaching the Gators over our seasons.

Jamey Chadwell, who turned in a 13-1 season at Liberty this season following Hugh Freeze’s successful run there, explained the challenge.

“It’s by far harder to take over a winning program, because they’ve won there before, and they’ve won a different way than you are doing it,” said Chadwell, who led the Flames to a league title and New Year’s Six Bowl in their first season in Conference USA.

“It takes more time for them to trust your way of doing things.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!