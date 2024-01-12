Steve Spurrier: Nick Saban’s replacement at Alabama will last ‘2 to 3 years’

Will Muschamp, who was next in line after Meyer from 2011-14, was 28-21 coaching the Gators over four seasons.

“Whoever they get next, I give him two to three years,” Spurrier said, asked about the appreciable coaching vacancy seven-time national championship coach Nick Saban left behind when he resigned on Wednesday.

“Then the next guy after that might turn it around.”

Coaches and agents know it’s hard to replace a legend. The idea, several coaches have said in chats about the Alabama opening, is to be the “next guy after the next guy.”

A look at the coaches who took on enormous expectations by following championship coaches at Florida — Spurrier and Urban Meyer —provides some evidence of the risk.

Ron Zook, the next coach up at Florida after Spurrier, lasted only three seasons (2002-04) with a 37-23 record.

Jamey Chadwell, who turned in a 13-1 season at Liberty this season following Hugh Freeze’s successful run there, explained the challenge.

“It’s by far harder to take over a winning program, because they’ve won there before, and they’ve won a different way than you are doing it,” said Chadwell, who led the Flames to a league title and New Year’s Six Bowl in their first season in Conference USA.

“It takes more time for them to trust your way of doing things.”

