Landon Roldan is about to go on vacation. So it makes sense he’d send a tweet early this evening announcing his commitment to Georgia.

He would never be a part of a school ceremony on a hat selection guy. He hates that. Hates the spotlight.

The 6-foot-plus, 180-pound rising senior hates everything to do with drawing attention to himself.

But he loves the Georgia Bulldogs. His whole family does.

Read more at DawgNation.