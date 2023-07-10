Social media takes note of Georgia’s dominant July recruiting run

Georgia began the month of July with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle. It has only strengthened its class since then as the Bulldogs picked up four commitments last week.

Daniel Calhoun was the first to pop, as he committed on July 5. Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye joined the class on July 6. Nyier Daniels picked Georgia on July 7 and Marques Easley became the final piece on July 8.

All four players are 4-star prospects, with Calhoun and Jonah-Ajonye both being top-100 overall prospects for the 2024 recruiting cycle. With more than five months till the early signing period, Georgia now has 11 top-100 commitments.

The post-July 4th fireworks generated plenty of excitement from Georgia prospects, coaches and fans alike. From a recruiting and on-field standpoint, Georgia fans seem very well aware that the Bulldogs are living through a golden age.

