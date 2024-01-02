Social media reacts to Alabama blowing late lead, losing to Michigan in College Football Playoff

Despite not having a team in the College Football Playoff, Georgia fans had plenty of eyes on the Rose Bowl battle between Michigan and Alabama.

It was a back-and-forth affair, with Alabama taking the lead at the start of the fourth quarter on a Jase McClellan touchdown. After stifling the Michigan offense for much of the second half, Alabama needed just one stop to win the game and move on to the national championship.

Only the Crimson Tide couldn’t get it. J.J. McCarthy led the Wolverines on an 8-play 75-yard drive. His touchdown pass to Roman Wilson tied the game at 20 with 1:34 remaining.

Michigan running back Blake Corum scored on Michigan’s opening drive of overtime to take a 27-20 lead.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had the Crimson Tide in a fourth-and-goal situation when Alabama got the ball. But he was stuffed on a quarterback draw, giving Michigan its first College Football Playoff win.

The loss drops Alabama to 12-2 on the season.

Given the fireworks of the game, Georgia fans had a lot to say about the result. And while plenty were bummed to not have their team playing in a playoff game, Georgia fans did enjoy seeing Alabama fall.

