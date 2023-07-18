College

Smart updates injury status of Smael Mondon, Branson Robinson and others at 2023 SEC Media Days

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Smael Mondon Jr. (2) and Tykee Smith (23) Georgia inside linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) and Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) during the Bulldogs 27-13 win over top-ranked Tennessee in a game played November 5, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

NASHVILLE — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided injury updates on a number of players when speaking with reporters at the 2023 SEC Media Days.

The two most noteworthy were in regard to linebacker Smael Mondon and running back Branson Robinson. Both players missed Georgia’s spring game with lower extremity injuries.

Smart said neither will be “full-go” to start fall camp.

“I don’t know how long it will be, but they will not be full go on practice one,” Smart said in a meeting with reporters. “They’ll be able to run what we call dry landing running the next stage.

