Smael Mondon, now feeling ‘pretty good’, ready to put his best foot forward against South Carolina

ATHENS — Smael Mondon speaks like he plays football. Quickly and to the point.

Much like how he doesn’t waste many steps when he’s hawking down opposing players, he doesn’t use many words to describe himself or how he’s feeling.

“I’m feeling good right now, feeling pretty good,” Mondon said. “Really the toughest part probably is getting back in shape.”

Mondon was limited to just six snaps in Georgia’s first game against as he recovered from an offseason foot injury. The second game of the season saw him return to the starting lineup alongside fellow junior Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

He led the team in tackles with 4 but more importantly, got vital snaps ahead of Georgia’s SEC opener against South Carolina. Facing off against quarterback Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks offense, Mondon knows he is going to need to be at his best as the Bulldogs start SEC play.

“Anybody can beat anyone on any given day,” Mondon said. “That’s why you got to put your best foot forward and prepare the best you can.”

Beating Georgia will be more difficult with Mondon back in the starting lineup. He led Georgia in tackles a season ago, despite missing two games with an ankle injury.

