Silas Demary Jr playfully ponders FB potential: Could UGA basketball player make Kirby’s roster?

ATHENS — The NBA features some of the greatest athletes in the world, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Anthony (AntMan) Edwards among them.

Indeed, Edwards was a football phenom growing up in Atlanta before his basketball skills dictated he focus exclusive on the sport he would later play with the Georgia Bulldogs en route to becoming a No. 1 NBA draft pick.

Rising Georgia sophomore Silas Demary Jr. has NBA aspirations, but like Edwards has the sort of frame that could — and once did — translate to football.

“I played all the way up to my sophomore year in high school,” Demary Jr. told DawgNation, asked about his football skills.

