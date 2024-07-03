College

Silas Demary Jr playfully ponders FB potential: Could UGA basketball player make Kirby’s roster?

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Silas Demery Jr. (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (4) during Georgia's game against Xavier at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2024. (Olivia Wilson/UGAAA) (Olivia Wilson/Olivia Wilson/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The NBA features some of the greatest athletes in the world, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Anthony (AntMan) Edwards among them.

Indeed, Edwards was a football phenom growing up in Atlanta before his basketball skills dictated he focus exclusive on the sport he would later play with the Georgia Bulldogs en route to becoming a No. 1 NBA draft pick.

Rising Georgia sophomore Silas Demary Jr. has NBA aspirations, but like Edwards has the sort of frame that could — and once did — translate to football.

“I played all the way up to my sophomore year in high school,” Demary Jr. told DawgNation, asked about his football skills.

Read more at DawgNation.

