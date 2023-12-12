Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing right now on the Carson Beck decision

Those who know Carson Beck well can’t recall a game taking as much out of the talented redshirt junior as the SEC championship loss to Alabama. That one hurt.

That was a potential legacy-defining game for a lot of Bulldogs that night, but likely no more so than Beck.

That’s what they know this week.

What they don’t even know is what everyone wants to know about Beck. That’s what the message boards are thriving off of right now.

Staying? Going? Senior Bowl? Orange Bowl? (The one answer that feels likely at this time is Beck will play for the ‘Dawgs in the Orange Bowl.)

The rest of it? Those close to Beck just don’t know what he is set to do yet. That’s the answer I got from a circle of sources around Beck late last week and even late on Sunday night.

There have been few reports right now about Beck’s future. That’s because no one knows what to say.

They. Just. Don’t. Know.

The Georgia staff would like to know something firm to shape the biggest piece of the 2024 roster build.

DawgNation wants to know about the QB they rallied around this past season.

But those very close to Beck don’t even know whether or not he will return for the 2024 season in Athens or head off to the NFL.

They said that knowing it all sounds very hard to believe, but that’s where things stand right now.

“I have no idea what this dude is going to do,” one source said. “He doesn’t even know. It is literally like a coin flip here.”

There’s information to collect here. Still.

