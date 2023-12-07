Sedrick Van Pran wins Jacobs Blocking Trophy as top lineman in SEC

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran continues to rack up awards and accolades, as he was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy by the SEC on Wednesday. The award is given annually to the top offensive lineman in the conference.

Van Pran has started the last 43 games games for Georgia at center, with the Bulldogs going 41-2 in that span. He was named First Team All-SEC by both the Coaches and AP and helped guide an offense that ranked seventh in the country in points per game and eighth in yards per game.

Van Pran also led the way for Georgia with the Bulldogs having a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo and quarterback in Carson Beck.

Prior to Georgia’s game against Alabama, head coach Kirby Smart raved about what Van Pran meant to this team. He elected to bypass the NFL draft last season in order to try and win another national title at Georgia, which would’ve been his third.

“He was a tremendous leader. We knew when he decided to come back it would impact our team in more ways than snaps and blocks,” Smart said. “He would be a major figure in pushing guys to be excellent, to reach their goal. He’s one of the most driven, dynamic leaders I’ve ever been around. He just cares so much and is so selfless. His practice habits this week alone have been stuff of legend, and we’ll be showing videos of how much effort, how far he covers down, how important it is to him. He’s one of the guys that doesn’t look out for himself. He pushes everybody, and that’s hard to find, and he’s certainly a super high-quality leader.”

Van Pran was the only Bulldog to win one of the conference awards handed out by the SEC. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Offensive Player of the Year Award, Alabama edge Dallas Turner took home Defensive Player of the Year honors and Alabama safety Caleb Downs won Freshman of the Year. Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz won Coach of the Year.

