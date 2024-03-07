College

Sedrick Van Pran very confident in next UGA center Jared Wilson: ‘I think Jared is better than me'

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Jared Wilson (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) before Georgia's game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Sedrick Van Pran knows he leaves behind massive shoes to fill. He started 44 games during his Georgia career, earning All-American honors. He was a two-time captain and won back-to-back national championships as the team’s starting center.

He’s one of the program’s all-time great offensive linemen. And while Van Pran doesn’t want to put too much pressure on Jared Wilson, the departing Bulldog thinks his replacement could be an improvement at the center position.

“I think Jared is better than me. That’s my opinion,” Van Pran said prior to the Orange Bowl. “I don’t want to put too much expectation on him. Athletically, Jared is better than me. I’ll be really excited to see what he can do.”

Wilson will get his first real shot at being Georgia’s starting center this spring, as practices begin next week for the Bulldogs. Wilson will be surrounded by plenty of talented and experienced players, be it Tate Ratledge, Xavier Truss and Dylan Fairchild at offensive guard or Carson Beck at quarterback.

“I think the guy behind him, Jared [Wilson] is also very, very good,” Beck said of Wilson prior to the Orange Bowl. “I know that he’s been in a few games this year, and to see his athletic ability and the things that he’s capable of, I think there won’t even be a change.”

