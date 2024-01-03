Sedrick Van Pran pens classy thank you note to Georgia football program

Sedrick Van Pran posted a thoughtful thank you note to his social media platforms on Wednesday morning.

Van Pran made the announcement on social media. He started 44 games for Georgia. As a senior, he was an All-American and took home the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which goes to the top offensive lineman in the SEC.

Van Pran had previously accepted a Senior Bowl invite as well. His post does not specifically indicate what his next plans are, nor does he formally announce he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“To the University of Georgia, Thank you,” Van Pran wrote in an Instagram post. “You have given a kid from New Orleans a chance to live his dreams. I can not tell you how much this university will forever mean to me. My brothers who I have played with, we have been through so much! Thank you all for always having my back and being family. To my coaches I thank you for allowing me the opportunity to grow, I was never perfect but I was given the room to become a better man and person! To my family and friends, thank you for the love and amazing support. There have been many days that you all have helped me get through. Finally, to God... you are the reason I am here. I owe you everything! Through the ups and downs you have been there and pushed me to become better. I am so grateful for you! I can’t wait to see what your next steps for me are! #Willock77″

Van Pran was a two-time captain during his time at Georgia. For a team that has had a number of key leaders and people in the program, Van Pran has loomed as large as anyone.

“44th start is incredible in this league, the amount of physicality on the offensive line and defensive lines in our league is brutal, and he’s stayed healthy,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s competed. Probably one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.

“He got the most votes for captain, but not as many as some of our other years. We’ve had guys really get an outlandish numbers of votes, Azeez and Nakobe. What was amazing was how consistent Sed has been as a leader. He doesn’t really care what you think about him. He’ll say anything he wants to the team, and he doesn’t care what anybody in that room thinks about him.

“That’s kind of the way the center has got to be. Got to be a little bit of an asshole, and he’s not afraid to do that.”

Read more at DawgNation.com