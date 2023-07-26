College

Sedrick Van Pran explains how Georgia’s offensive line could reach even greater heights in 2023

LSU vs. Georgia (2022 SEC Championship Game) Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63), Georgia offensive lineman Warren Ericson (50) after Georgias win in the 2022 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

When most teams lose two offensive tackles to the NFL draft, the offensive line is likely a position of concern.

Georgia though isn’t most teams. And this group of offensive linemen is far from a position of worry but rather one of strength.

The Bulldogs had four offensive linemen named to a Preseason All-SEC team. Starting center Sedrick Van Pran was joined on the first team by Tate Ratledge and Amarius Mims. Xavier Truss was named to the second team.

Van Pran might be the best center in the country, as he enters his third season as Georgia’s starting center. But the Georgia captain was quick to point out that his familiarity with Ratledge and Truss play a big part in his success.

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

