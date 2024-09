The first availability report for Georgia’s Week 3 game against Kentucky was released on Wednesday evening.

The availability report will update daily ahead of Saturday’s game, with the final update coming 90 minutes before kickoff.

Availability reports will only be issued for conference games, which is why the Kentucky game is the first of the season for Georgia.

Teams do not have to disclose what type of injury an athlete is dealing with, only their status.

Read more at DawgNation.