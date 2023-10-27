SEC Power Rankings: Prove-it time arrives for No. 1-ranked Georgia

ATHENS — Georgia may very well deserve its No. 1 ranking, but these Bulldogs — and their quarterback — have plenty left to prove.

Georgia has played the easiest schedule (94th) of any of the Power 5 schools currently ranked in the Top 25, but that’s about to change come 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 for an SEC-record 19-straight AP Top 25 polls and winners of 24 straight, have arguably the toughest remaining schedule in the nation.

Florida (5-2) — No. 26 among vote-getters this week — is first up, followed by:

• No. 16 Missouri (7-1)

• No. 12 Ole Miss (6-1)

• at No. 21 Tennessee (5-2)

“Let’s be honest, this is a brutal four-game stretch for the Bulldogs,” SEC Network analyst Chris Doering said this week on Next Round Live.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen an SEC schedule with four successive games as challenging as having to play against Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss and going to Knoxville.”

Doering suggested the Gators’ defense should be aggressive challenging Carson Beck, who has benefited from the soft front-end schedule.

“I do think if you are (defensive coordinator) Austin Armstrong and this Florida defense, let’s test him, let’s see how comfortable he is,” Doering said, “especially without that safety blanket, Brock Bowers not being available to you.

“I do think this is one that will go a long way in helping define what we think of Carson Beck.”

Doering said if Beck leads Georgia through those challenges, a trip to New York could be ahead for him.

“If he makes that run all the way through and they stay unscathed,” Doering said. “I think you might see his name start to be inserted into some Heisman talk.”

Fair enough, so for now, Georgia should stay No. 1 in the SEC.

Here are this week’s rankings in one writer’s opinion:

Tier One

Georgia: Weak schedule or not, the Bulldogs lead nation in third-down defense.

Alabama: Tide flows as quarterback Jalen Milroe goes.

Read more at DawgNation.