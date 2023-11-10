SEC Power Rankings: ‘Old-school’ Georgia tops list, transfer-heavy Ole Miss rising

ATHENS — Drama is building across the SEC in this final year of East and West Divisions.

It starts at the top with defending champion Georgia, which has entered as difficult of a stretch run as any program in the nation before.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls 21 straight weeks and No. 2 by the CFP, slipped past CFP No. 15 Missouri last Saturday and now have No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night and a road trip to No. 13 Tennessee on deck for Nov. 18.

Georgia has a 26-game win streak on the line, matching the 26 games in a row the 2015-16 Alabama teams recorded. Only two other SEC teams have won more in a row: Paul “Bear” Bryant’s 1978-80 teams and Gene Stallings’ 1991-93 Tide.

It’s hard to imagine another win streak like this as college football looks more like the NFL each year, with liberal transfer rules and NIL deals equating to free agency.

Certainly, not with a team that fits the profile of this “Old school” Georgia team, which has only three transfers.

Ole Miss is a formidable foe, off to an 8-1 start for the second straight season and working its way into the Top 10 of the national rankings for the third year in a row.

