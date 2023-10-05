SEC Power Rankings: Kirby Smart cites parity, ‘don’t know how good of a team we’ve got’

ATHENS — Has the SEC finally lost its national dominance?

Georgia is holding on atop the media polls, but many voters seem to be doing so begrudgingly.

The irony, of course, is that after two years of fueling his team with the doubt of national media, Kirby Smart himself said he doesn’t know good these Bulldogs are entering their 7 p.m. showdown with Kentucky this Saturday

“I don’t know how good of a team we’ve got, I really don’t,” Smart said. “I don’t sit here and proclaim that we’ve got some unbelievable team, but I do think that we’ve got a team that believes in each other.”

Smart also believes there’s more parity in the SEC and college football than ever, allowing that NIL rules and more liberal transfer policies could be the culprits.

“I personally think every SEC team should be ranked,” Smart said this week. " … every team in the SEC is good enough to beat us. Whether they’re ranked or not, I could care less.”

Fact is, outside of Georgia, the league isn’t getting a ton of respect in the AP Top 25 poll.

Alabama, at No. 11, is the next-highest ranked SEC team, followed by Ole Miss at No. 16.

