SEC Power Rankings: Georgia making history but sideshows capturing national attention

ATHENS — The national media attention is bouncing all over the country, from one sideshow and trending topic to the next.

Meanwhile Kirby Smart and his No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs just keep winning at a record clip.

The count is 21 games in a row and counting — 31 straight if you are just counting regular-season games — entering into a 3:30 p.m. clash at rival Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Not that College GameDay or SEC National has been around to notice -- yet.

GameDay made its most recent trip to Athens last November, when Georgia beat Tennessee in a historic battle of No. 1-ranked teams.

To be fair, the originally scheduled Georgia at Oklahoma matchup in Week Two might have been enough to gain some national traction.

But when that game was canceled and Ball State was rolled on the slate to substitute, the Bulldogs’ schedule dipped.

One would think that would at least warrant a visit from the likes of Paul Finebaum and Tim Tebow of SEC Nation.

The Bulldogs school records are one thing, but they are also closing in on some historical SEC teams’ win streaks:

