SEC Power Poll: Dawgs on top, preseason look at league race

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia will start college football’s race to the CFP Championship from the pole position for the first time in Kirby Smart’s tenure, yet another box checked off by the eighth-year Bulldogs coach.

It’s “only” a preseason ranking, but such high expectations amount to respect, as Georgia holds the lofty perch despite …

• an unsettled QB situation

• the loss of two first-round picks from its defensive front

• the loss of two play-making defensive backs from its secondary

• the loss of two multi-dimension skill players at tight end and tailback

It seems like a lot to ask until one realizes how Smart replaced an-NFL-record 15 draft picks, and another 13 players who left via the portal (including four former starters) en route to last season’s 15-0 run.

A forgiving schedule provides Georgia a long runway into the 2023 slate, giving Smart plenty of time to sort out the quarterback position and grow his defense into yet another fearsome unit.

